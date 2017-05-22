 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
18 Last-Minute Travel Necessities You Can Get on Amazon Prime
Consumerism
12 Costco Employee Secrets, Including What the Different Markdowns Mean
Budget Tips
How My Boyfriend and I Vacationed in Cabo For 5 Days For $621 Each
Disney
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 19  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
18 Last-Minute Travel Necessities You Can Get on Amazon Prime

You're packing for your upcoming trip and realize that you're missing some of the most crucial travel products. You don't have time for a mall visit, and paying for expedited shipping isn't ideal. Per usual, Amazon Prime is here to save the day! Whether you've planned a last-minute getaway or completely forgot to get TSA-approved toiletry containers, we've put together a list of items that have probably slipped your mind. And the best part is that you'll receive them in no time. Here are 18 affordable travel necessities that will save your weekend trips to global adventures.

Related
Watch This Woman Pack More Than 100 Things Into a TINY Carry-On Bag

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Amazon PrimeTravel TipsAmazonTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Travel
by Hilary White
What to Do in Iceland
Travel
5 Days in Iceland: What to Do and See For an Unforgettable Trip
by Nicole Yi
How to Save on Baggage Fees
Travel
6 Ways to Save Money on Airline Baggage Fees
by Hilary White
Ivanka Trump
People Are Already Trolling Ivanka Trump's New Book on Amazon
by Terry Carter
Away Luggage Review
Consumerism
by Hilary White
Questions to Ask Before Traveling With Friends
Summer
by Tara Block
High-Speed Amtrak Trains
Travel
by Hilary White
Unique Kitchen Gadgets on Amazon Prime
Amazon
12 Cheap Amazon Prime Gems For Foodies
by Anna Monette Roberts
Why Do Seats and Tray Tables Have to Be in Upright Position?
Travel
Why Do Seats and Tray Tables Have to Be in the Upright Position For Takeoff and Landing?
by Hilary White
Selena Quintanilla Bustier Tee
Latina Living
We Are Not Saying This Lightly: This Is the Selena Quintanilla Tee You Need
by Alessandra Foresto
American Airlines Flight Attendant Uniforms
Career
Open Letter: Why I Won’t Wear the American Airlines Uniform
by Heather Poole
Things to Do in Lima
Travel
Why Food Lovers Should Make a Stop in Lima, Peru
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds