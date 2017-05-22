18 Last-Minute Travel Necessities You Can Get on Amazon Prime

You're packing for your upcoming trip and realize that you're missing some of the most crucial travel products. You don't have time for a mall visit, and paying for expedited shipping isn't ideal. Per usual, Amazon Prime is here to save the day! Whether you've planned a last-minute getaway or completely forgot to get TSA-approved toiletry containers, we've put together a list of items that have probably slipped your mind. And the best part is that you'll receive them in no time. Here are 18 affordable travel necessities that will save your weekend trips to global adventures.