7 Reasons an Airport Lounge Membership Is Totally Worth It

Let's be honest: airports aren't generally the place to relax. Although they serve as doorways to sandy beaches, historic cities, and beautiful nature retreats, the long lines, large crowds, and overprice food usually mean the "vacation" vibes don't start here.

But, luckily, airport lounges offer a much-needed escape from the terminal bustle. Depending on the membership, they can come with a steep price tag, ranging anywhere from $99 to more than $500 for an annual membership. There are others ways to snag membership — many major carriers offer a "pay with miles" option, and quite a few travel credit cards offer various lounge memberships as a perk. It is undoubtedly an investment, but if you're an avid traveler, the money you'll save in food and drink alone can add up quickly. Plus, you can't put a price tag on peace, quiet, and clean showers. You'll never be upset about a flight delay again.