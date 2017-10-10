Get Ready For This — All of These Costumes Are Under $25

Getting into the spirit of Halloween doesn't have to break the bank. In fact, Amazon has a slew of creative costumes that ring in well under $25. So whether you have a party to go to and want the spotlight to be on you or you're just looking for something easy to wear to the office for the company get-together, we've done the hard part for you and found the best costumes the retailer has to offer. Pick out one, and don't forget to share it on Instagram. It's never too early to start planning.