The Pissed-Off Playlist That Will Channel Your Rage
I'm not a chill person. Sometimes when I'm really mad, I want to find a way to calm down. Other times, I want to sit back and bask in my rage and embrace the knowledge that things can just suck. When I feel like channeling my inner angsty teen or when I feel the need to yell, I listen to music from those who feel the same. Weirdly enough, instead of fueling my frustrations, listening to angry music actually is a way to let off steam and channel feelings in a positive way. Bottom line, angry music can sometimes make you feel better, so here's a playlist that's the ultimate soundtrack for a sh*tty day. Go forth and rage.
- "Sh*t Luck," Modest Mouse
- "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Nirvana
- "You Know How I Do," Taking Back Sunday
- "Basket Case," Green Day
- "The Futile," Say Anything
- "Sail," AWOLNATION
- "Break Stuff," Limp Bizkit
- "I Hate Everything About You," Three Days Grace
- "Worst Behavior," Drake
- "Seventy Times 7," Brand New
- "I've Had It," Black Flag
- "I've Been Tired," The Pixies
- "You Oughta Know," Alanis Morissette
- "Look Back in Anger," David Bowie
- "Last Resort," Papa Roach
- "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," Pat Benatar
- "I'm Shipping Up to Boston," Dropkick Murphys
- "Black Skinhead," Kanye West
- "I Fought the Law," Dead Kennedys
- "Take Me Out," Franz Ferdinand
- "Revolution," The Beatles
- "Drop the World," Lil Wayne Feat. Eminem
- "You Make Me Sick," Pink
- "You F*cked Up," Ween
- "In the End," Linkin Park
- "You Make Me Sick," Of Mice & Men
- "Party Up," DMX
- "Who Gon Stop Me," Jay Z, Kanye West
- "The Kill," Thirty Seconds to Mars
- "There's No 'I' in Team," Taking Back Sunday
- "Enter Sandman," Metallica
- "The Way I Am," Eminem
- "Everything Sux," Descendents
- "Complicated," Avril Lavigne
