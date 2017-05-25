 Skip Nav
The Pissed-Off Playlist That Will Channel Your Rage
The Pissed-Off Playlist That Will Channel Your Rage

I'm not a chill person. Sometimes when I'm really mad, I want to find a way to calm down. Other times, I want to sit back and bask in my rage and embrace the knowledge that things can just suck. When I feel like channeling my inner angsty teen or when I feel the need to yell, I listen to music from those who feel the same. Weirdly enough, instead of fueling my frustrations, listening to angry music actually is a way to let off steam and channel feelings in a positive way. Bottom line, angry music can sometimes make you feel better, so here's a playlist that's the ultimate soundtrack for a sh*tty day. Go forth and rage.

  1. "Sh*t Luck," Modest Mouse
  2. "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Nirvana
  3. "You Know How I Do," Taking Back Sunday
  4. "Basket Case," Green Day
  5. "The Futile," Say Anything
  6. "Sail," AWOLNATION
  7. "Break Stuff," Limp Bizkit
  8. "I Hate Everything About You," Three Days Grace
  9. "Worst Behavior," Drake
  10. "Seventy Times 7," Brand New
  11. "I've Had It," Black Flag
  12. "I've Been Tired," The Pixies
  13. "You Oughta Know," Alanis Morissette
  14. "Look Back in Anger," David Bowie
  15. "Last Resort," Papa Roach
  16. "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," Pat Benatar
  17. "I'm Shipping Up to Boston," Dropkick Murphys
  18. "Black Skinhead," Kanye West
  19. "I Fought the Law," Dead Kennedys
  20. "Take Me Out," Franz Ferdinand
  21. "Revolution," The Beatles
  22. "Drop the World," Lil Wayne Feat. Eminem
  23. "You Make Me Sick," Pink
  24. "You F*cked Up," Ween
  25. "In the End," Linkin Park
  26. "You Make Me Sick," Of Mice & Men
  27. "Party Up," DMX
  28. "Who Gon Stop Me," Jay Z, Kanye West
  29. "The Kill," Thirty Seconds to Mars
  30. "There's No 'I' in Team," Taking Back Sunday
  31. "Enter Sandman," Metallica
  32. "The Way I Am," Eminem
  33. "Everything Sux," Descendents
  34. "Complicated," Avril Lavigne

