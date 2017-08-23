 Skip Nav
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
30 Inspiring Arm Quote Tattoos

When you have a personal mantra permanently etched onto your body, you'll never forget to follow it. The arm is a particularly great canvas for quote tattoos because of its length and visibility. It's like writing reminders to yourself except they'll stay with you forever. We looked to Instagram for inspirational ink and were immediately convinced to get one ourselves. See 30 ideas that might even give you a new perspective on life.

