10 Thrill-Inducing Activities Around the World

Thrill seeker, adrenaline junkie, daredevil . . . do any of these terms apply to you? If so, it's time to take your courageous spirit on the road. From India and South Africa all the way to Australia and China, adventure awaits. Whether you like swimming with the fish or seeing the world from new heights and at great speeds, the world is waiting for you to experience its most electrifying and exciting activities. Get your heart pumping with these thrill-inducing stunts on your next vacation!