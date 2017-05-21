 Skip Nav
4 Must-Visit Bars in New Orleans and Exactly What to Order

New Orleans is known for a lot of things, and the drinking scene is definitely one of them. All up and down Bourbon Street and Royal Street and everywhere else is lined with bars and restaurants with the widest variety of bars in the South. (Maybe, probably.) You can find giant fishbowl drinks from storefronts that sell out of windows and you can find sophisticated top-shelf-liquor drinks at fancy bars inside hotels. You probably can't go wrong wherever you go (hey, drinking and having a good time are pretty easy to find in New Orleans), but if you want some real New Orleans staples in some of the most iconic locations, I've found the four places you absolutely have to see. I even went to each bar to find the perfect drink to recommend, which was very hard work, but it had to be done. Keep reading and get planning!

