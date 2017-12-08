 Skip Nav
Just the Right Amount of Lagom: 7 Books to Help You Achieve Balance
Just the Right Amount of Lagom: 7 Books to Help You Achieve Balance

In the same way that Goldilocks was always in search of the perfect chair, bed, and temperature of her porridge, we are all looking for a life that feels just right. Sweden has been aware of the power of this balance for centuries, and in Swedish there's even a word for it: lagom, which translates to "just the right amount." The concept has recently started to make waves in the publishing industry, and rather ironically, the number of books being released might be considered the opposite of lagom. If 2017 was the year of hygge, 2018 looks like it will be all about lagom.

Ahead, find 10 of the best books that help readers incorporate the lagom lifestyle into their own daily lives.

The Little Book of Lagom: How to Balance Your Life the Swedish Way by Jonny Jackson & Elias Larsen
Lagom: The Swedish Art of Eating Harmoniously by Steffi Knowles-Dellner and Yuki Sugiura
The Lagom Life: A Swedish Way of Living by Elisabeth Carlsson
Live Lagom Balanced Living the Swedish Way by Anna Brones
Lagom: Not Too Little, Not Too Much: The Swedish Art of Living a Balanced, Happy Life by Niki Brantmark
Lagom: The Swedish Secret of Living Well by Lola A. Akerstrom
Lagom: The Swedish Art of Balanced Living by Linnea Dunne
