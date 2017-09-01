12 Scenic Stops For Your End-of-Summer California Road Trip

Summer may be coming to an end, but there's still plenty of time to hit the road on a scenic road trip along the California coast. And while recent landslides have left some parts of Highway 1 completely impassible without a few detours (particularly around Big Sur, arguably the most scenic part), there's no shortage of other Instagram-worthy sights to see along the coast. Here are 12 destinations while driving from San Diego to San Francisco to make sure you get plenty of FOMO-inducing shots on your California road trip.



The Ultimate Road Trip Playlist Related