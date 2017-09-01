 Skip Nav
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
The 1 Item I Can't Seem to KonMari but Need To
17 Secrets From TSA Employees That Will Completely Shock You
12 Scenic Stops For Your End-of-Summer California Road Trip

Summer may be coming to an end, but there's still plenty of time to hit the road on a scenic road trip along the California coast. And while recent landslides have left some parts of Highway 1 completely impassible without a few detours (particularly around Big Sur, arguably the most scenic part), there's no shortage of other Instagram-worthy sights to see along the coast. Here are 12 destinations while driving from San Diego to San Francisco to make sure you get plenty of FOMO-inducing shots on your California road trip.

La Jolla Cove
San Clemente
Malibu
Thornhill Broome Beach State Park
Channel Islands National Park
Ojai
Morro Bay
Big Sur
Monterey
San Francisco
Point Reyes National Seashore
Literally Any Beach at Sunset
