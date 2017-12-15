 Skip Nav
These 11 Christmas Markets Around the World Are More Than Merry and Bright
These 11 Christmas Markets Around the World Are More Than Merry and Bright

Christmas markets should truly be offered everywhere. Family-friendly, nostalgic, and festive, these European-inspired open-air festivals are packed with foods, sweets, hot beverages, and holiday decorations that would make any Scrooge melt. Shop for all your seasonal needs and get cultured at the same time. We've found some of the must-experience markets around the world that you should add to your holiday travel list ASAP.

Winter Wonders in Belgium
Toronto Christmas Market in Canada
Christkindlmarket Chicago in Illinois
Frankfurt Christmas Market in United Kingdom
Wenceslas Square Christmas Market in Czech Republic
Old Town Christmas Market in Sweden
Strasbourg Christmas Market in France
Striezelmarkt in Germany
Tivoli Gardens in Denmark
Wiener Christkindlmarkt in Austria
Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York City
