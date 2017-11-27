7 Airlines With Luxurious First-Class Perks That Are Out of This World

Warning: we're about to run through the swankiest and most luxurious first-class cabins in the world. While many people find it hard to justify the added expense (and understandably so!), the perks really have come a long way from simply lie-flat seats and silky eye masks. We're talking about on-board apartment suites (larger than my entire Manhattan apartment), spa treatments, Michelin-star dining, postboarding limos, and private jet access. Read on to see the top airlines that the uber rich or million-milers are flying across the globe. There is just one problem, though: you will never want to fly coach again.