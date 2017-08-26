 Skip Nav
The 10 Best Suitcases For Your Next Trip

Planning a trip can get overwhelming, so we're going to make one big element of it easier for you. If you're on the hunt for a good suitcase, we rounded up our 10 favorite picks. Whether you need a big check-in option or a zippy little carry-on, there are picks that will be worth every penny. Read on to find out what the highlights are of this luggage so you can make an educated purchase.

Lipault
Original Plume Medium Spinner
$259 $149.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Lipault Carry-on Luggage
CalPak
Astyll 22-Inch Rolling Spinner Carry-On - Black
$125
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more CalPak Carry-on Luggage
Rimowa
Salsa Air Pearl Rose 26" Multiwheel
$545
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Rimowa Rolling Luggage
Away The Carry-On
$225
from awaytravel.com
Buy Now
American Tourister Z-Lite DLX 20" Spinner
$150
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Farfetch Carry-on Luggage
Raden A22 Carry trolley
$295
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Carry-on Luggage
Ted Baker
Medium Gem Gardens 26" Hard Shell Spinner Suitcase - Black
$448
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Rolling Luggage
Mark & Graham Carry-on Luggage
Terminal 1 Carry-On
$199
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Carry-on Luggage
Brookstone Dash Hardside Pro Carry-On
$150
from brookstone.com
Buy Now
Tommy Hilfiger
Freeport 21" Expandable Spinner Suitcase, Created for Macy's
$200
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Rolling Luggage
