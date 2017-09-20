 Skip Nav
These 22 Inspiring Miyazaki Quotes Will Move You to Tears

If you're familiar with the magic that is Hayao Miyazaki, then you already know just how amazing his movies are. If you're not familiar with Miyazaki and his Studio Ghibli works — the film studio he founded — then stop what you're doing and start marathoning his movies. NOW. Don't let the cute animated characters deceive you — Miyazaki creates works of pure art, each one with a beautiful story and depth fans have to come expect of his films. In addition to gorgeous animation and unforgettable stories, Miyazaki, both in interviews and through his movies, has had words of wisdom that are timeless, moving, and inspirational. Get ready to laugh, cry, and see the world differently after reading them.

“You cannot alter your fate. However, you can rise to meet it.” — Princess Mononoke
"The Earth speaks to all of us, and if we listen, we can understand." — Castle in the Sky
"No matter how many weapons you have, no matter how great your technology might be, the world cannot live without love!" — Castle in the Sky
"They say that the best blaze burns brightest when circumstances are at their worst." — Howl's Moving Castle
"Whenever someone creates something with all of their heart, then that creation is given a soul." — The Cat Returns
"Yet, even amidst the hatred and carnage, life is still worth living. It is possible for wonderful encounters and beautiful things to exist." — Hayao Miyazaki
“Just follow your heart, and keep smiling." — Kiki's Delivery Service
"Now go, and don't look back." — Spirited Away
"It doesn’t really matter what color your dress is. What matters is the heart inside." — Kiki's Delivery Service
"Always believe in yourself. Do this and no matter where you are, you will have nothing to fear." — The Cat Returns
"Once you meet someone, you never really forget them." — Spirited Away
"I wanted to convey the message to children that this life is worth living. This message has not changed." — Hayao Miyazaki on Howl's Moving Castle
"Life, as they say, has its ups and downs. At times, the waves may taunt you, tossing you in their swells. But take heart. It's hard to stick with it and make it on your own. But even a couple of losers can survive most things if they're together." — My Neighbors the Yamadas
"The creation of a single world comes from a huge number of fragments and chaos." — Hayao Miyazaki
"A heart's a heavy burden." — Howl's Moving Castle
"Inspiration unlocks the future." — The Wind Rises
"Many of my movies have strong female leads — brave, self-sufficient girls that don't think twice about fighting for what they believe in with all their heart. They'll need a friend, or a supporter, but never a savior. Any woman is just as capable of being a hero as any man." — Hayao Miyazaki
"Life is a winking light in the darkness." — Hayao Miyazaki
"Everybody, try laughing. Then whatever scares you will go away!" — My Neighbor Totoro
"There's no future for people who worship the future and forget the past." — Up on Poppy Hill
"I've become skeptical of the unwritten rule that just because a boy and girl appear in the same feature, a romance must ensue. Rather, I want to portray a slightly different relationship, one where the two mutually inspire each other to live — if I'm able to, then perhaps I'll be closer to portraying a true expression of love." — Hayao Miyazaki
"Life is suffering. It is hard. The world is cursed. But still, you find reasons to keep living." — Princess Mononoke
