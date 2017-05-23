30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die

When it comes to traveling, Americans often feel like they haven't seen enough, despite the number of foreign countries they may be lucky enough to have already visited. You might be determined to visit the famed Seven Wonders of the World, but did you know there are actually dozens and dozens of natural wonders to see right here in North America? From the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park to Hubbard Glacier in Alaska and Canada to Baja California Sur, you could easily take a road trip (or two or three) across our great continent, never ceasing to be impressed. Have a look at this gallery and start planning your next semilocal vacation.