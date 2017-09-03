9 Beautiful Beaches Where Clothing Is 100% Optional

If you're one of those people who just loathes having tan lines, then may I suggest you check out a beach where clothing is completely optional? Yes, there are a slew of beaches across the world where nudity is celebrated and no one has a care in the world. You may even be surprised to know that there are some right here in the United States. If being free to bare it all sounds like the perfect way to spend your next vacation, consider one of these nine lovely locales.



44 Islands That Should Be at the Top of Your Travel Bucket List Related