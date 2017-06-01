 Skip Nav
Get One of These Pool Drink Floaties, Because Your Arm Needs a Break

Best Pool Drink Floaties

Get One of These Pool Drink Floaties, Because Your Arm Needs a Break

Get One of These Pool Drink Floaties, Because Your Arm Needs a Break

There's nothing sadder than leaving your drink poolside while you're soaking up those Summer rays in a pool float. If you want your drink to conveniently float right next to you, now you can. Cocktail floaties are a seasonal must have. Pick one up for your next pool party, a girls' weekend away, or just as a funny gift.

Shop Brands
Sunnylife · American Eagle Outfitters · Express
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Sunnylife Toucan Drink Holder
Sunnylife Toucan Drink Holder

Keep the cocktails coming all Summer long when you use this Sunnylife Toucan Drink Holder ($20).

Sunnylife
Toucan Drink Holder
$20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Women's Fashion
Wemco Shark Drink Float
Wemco Shark Drink Float

This Wemco Shark Drink Float ($13) allows Jaws to hold your favorite drink.

Wemco Shark Drink Float
$13
from target.com
Buy Now
Flamingo Beverage Hugger
Flamingo Beverage Hugger

Customize your Flamingo Beverage Hugger ($5) so no one mixes up drinks at your next party.

Flamingo Beverage Hugger
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Big Mouth Frosted Donuts Drink Floats
Big Mouth Frosted Donuts Drink Floats

Try these Frosted Drink Floats ($10), because doughnuts are always a must.

Macy's Games & Puzzles
Big Mouth 3-Pk. Frosted Donuts Drink Floats
$9.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Games & Puzzles
American Eagle Outfitters BigMouth Shell Drink Floats
American Eagle Outfitters BigMouth Shell Drink Floats

Bring the beach to your pool with these Shell Drink Floats ($10).

American Eagle Outfitters
BigMouth Shell Drink Floats
$9.95 $4.99
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more American Eagle Outfitters Women's Fashion
Sunnylife Tiffany Cooper Drink Holder — 100% Exclusive
Sunnylife Tiffany Cooper Drink Holder — 100% Exclusive

All pineapples should be as happy as this Sunnylife Tiffany Cooper Drink Holder ($20).

Sunnylife
Tiffany Cooper Drink Holder - 100% Exclusive
$20
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living
GoFloats Inflatable Duck Drink Holder
GoFloats Inflatable Duck Drink Holder

Feel like you're taking a bath when you use this Duck Drink Holder ($7).

Duck Drink Holder
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ban.do Float On! Drink Floats
Ban.do Float On! Drink Floats

Keep your drink from drowning with this Ban.do Drink Float ($12).

Macy's Women's Fashion
ban.do Float On! 2 Pk. Drink Floats
$12
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Women's Fashion
GoFloats Floating Gator Drink Holders
GoFloats Floating Gator Drink Holders

Freak out all the other pool-goers with this Floating Gator Drink Holder ($13).

Floating Gator Drink Holder
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Funboy Lip Inflatable Drink Holder
Funboy Lip Inflatable Drink Holder

These fun Lip Drink Holders ($24) come in a set of three, ideal for you and your friends.

REVOLVE Women's Fashion
FUNBOY Lip Inflatable Drink Holder Set Of 3
$24
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Women's Fashion
Funboy Rainbow Unicorn Inflatable Drink Holder
Funboy Rainbow Unicorn Inflatable Drink Holder

This Rainbow Unicorn Drink Holder ($24) is a great gift to bring to your next bachelorette party because it's made for Instagram.

REVOLVE Women's Fashion
FUNBOY Rainbow Unicorn Inflatable Drink Holder
$24
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Women's Fashion
Express Big Mouth Inc Tropical Beverage Boat Floaties
Express Big Mouth Inc Tropical Beverage Boat Floaties

Tropical drinks will taste better when you use these fruity Beverage Boat Floaties ($10).

Express
Big Mouth Inc. Set Of Three Tropical Beverage Boat Floaties
$10
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Women's Fashion
Mirenlife Inflatable Palm Island Drink Holders
Mirenlife Inflatable Palm Island Drink Holders

Make your pool feel like a resort with these Palm Island Drink Holders ($8).

Palm Island Drink Holders
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
