6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Living Shopping Best Pool Drink Floaties Get One of These Pool Drink Floaties, Because Your Arm Needs a Break June 1, 2017 by Krista Jones 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There's nothing sadder than leaving your drink poolside while you're soaking up those Summer rays in a pool float. If you want your drink to conveniently float right next to you, now you can. Cocktail floaties are a seasonal must have. Pick one up for your next pool party, a girls' weekend away, or just as a funny gift. Shop Brands Sunnylife · American Eagle Outfitters · Express Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Sunnylife Toucan Drink Holder Keep the cocktails coming all Summer long when you use this Sunnylife Toucan Drink Holder ($20). Sunnylife Toucan Drink Holder $20 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Sunnylife Women's Fashion Wemco Shark Drink Float This Wemco Shark Drink Float ($13) allows Jaws to hold your favorite drink. Wemco Shark Drink Float $13 from target.com Buy Now Flamingo Beverage Hugger Customize your Flamingo Beverage Hugger ($5) so no one mixes up drinks at your next party. Flamingo Beverage Hugger $5 from etsy.com Buy Now Big Mouth Frosted Donuts Drink Floats Try these Frosted Drink Floats ($10), because doughnuts are always a must. Macy's Games & Puzzles Big Mouth 3-Pk. Frosted Donuts Drink Floats $9.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Games & Puzzles American Eagle Outfitters BigMouth Shell Drink Floats Bring the beach to your pool with these Shell Drink Floats ($10). American Eagle Outfitters BigMouth Shell Drink Floats $9.95 $4.99 from American Eagle Buy Now See more American Eagle Outfitters Women's Fashion Sunnylife Tiffany Cooper Drink Holder — 100% Exclusive All pineapples should be as happy as this Sunnylife Tiffany Cooper Drink Holder ($20). Sunnylife Tiffany Cooper Drink Holder - 100% Exclusive $20 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Sunnylife Home & Living GoFloats Inflatable Duck Drink Holder Feel like you're taking a bath when you use this Duck Drink Holder ($7). Duck Drink Holder $7 from amazon.com Buy Now Ban.do Float On! Drink Floats Keep your drink from drowning with this Ban.do Drink Float ($12). Macy's Women's Fashion ban.do Float On! 2 Pk. Drink Floats $12 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Women's Fashion GoFloats Floating Gator Drink Holders Freak out all the other pool-goers with this Floating Gator Drink Holder ($13). Floating Gator Drink Holder $13 from amazon.com Buy Now Funboy Lip Inflatable Drink Holder These fun Lip Drink Holders ($24) come in a set of three, ideal for you and your friends. REVOLVE Women's Fashion FUNBOY Lip Inflatable Drink Holder Set Of 3 $24 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Women's Fashion Funboy Rainbow Unicorn Inflatable Drink Holder This Rainbow Unicorn Drink Holder ($24) is a great gift to bring to your next bachelorette party because it's made for Instagram. REVOLVE Women's Fashion FUNBOY Rainbow Unicorn Inflatable Drink Holder $24 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Women's Fashion Express Big Mouth Inc Tropical Beverage Boat Floaties Tropical drinks will taste better when you use these fruity Beverage Boat Floaties ($10). Express Big Mouth Inc. Set Of Three Tropical Beverage Boat Floaties $10 from Express Buy Now See more Express Women's Fashion Mirenlife Inflatable Palm Island Drink Holders Make your pool feel like a resort with these Palm Island Drink Holders ($8). Palm Island Drink Holders $8 from amazon.com Buy Now Share this post Summer CocktailsGifts Under $25SummerPoolsWellnessCocktails