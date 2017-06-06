 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
14 Route 66 Attractions to See on Your Next Road Trip
Walt Disney World
Why Is Attendance at Disney Parks on the Decline Worldwide?
Geek Gear
The 7 Coolest Tech Gadgets Out in 2017
Travel
21 Small Towns You Should Visit on Your Next American Road Trip
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
14 Route 66 Attractions to See on Your Next Road Trip

Ready to have a good ol' fashioned road trip? Consider your travels planned with this excerpt from Drew Knowles's Route 66 Adventure Handbook, featuring quirky roadside attractions and facts you won't want to miss.

America's iconic highway is still alive and definitely worth incorporating into your Summer travels. You can't call it a real road trip if you don't get your kicks on Route 66, right?

Born out of need after automobiles became mass produced in the US, Route 66 was built in 1926 as part of the numbered federal highway system we know today. It then boomed as a popular highway when John Steinbeck referred to it in his famous novel, The Grapes of Wrath. Dotted along "the Mother Road," as Steinbeck would say, are both bizarre and intriguing attractions that will make your drive one to remember. Some of them are so strange you won't believe they exist, and all of them promise some great photos. Buckle your seat belts because we're taking you from Illinois to California.

Related
The Great American Summer Travel Bucket List

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationSummer TravelAmericaTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Wonder Woman
by Nicole Yi
Man Flies First Class on Emirates Video
Travel
See Every Over-the-Top Detail of This Man's $21,000 First-Class Flight
by Hilary White
Books Set at the Beach 2017
Summer
10 Books Paired With 10 US Beaches For Ultimate Summer Reading
by Nicole Yi
Yosemite Backpacking Tips
Travel
by JuliaSievert
Shake Shake Burger Recipe | Video
Get the Dish
Hack Shake Shack's ShackBurger
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds