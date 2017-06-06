14 Route 66 Attractions to See on Your Next Road Trip

Ready to have a good ol' fashioned road trip? Consider your travels planned with this excerpt from Drew Knowles's Route 66 Adventure Handbook, featuring quirky roadside attractions and facts you won't want to miss.

America's iconic highway is still alive and definitely worth incorporating into your Summer travels. You can't call it a real road trip if you don't get your kicks on Route 66, right?

Born out of need after automobiles became mass produced in the US, Route 66 was built in 1926 as part of the numbered federal highway system we know today. It then boomed as a popular highway when John Steinbeck referred to it in his famous novel, The Grapes of Wrath. Dotted along "the Mother Road," as Steinbeck would say, are both bizarre and intriguing attractions that will make your drive one to remember. Some of them are so strange you won't believe they exist, and all of them promise some great photos. Buckle your seat belts because we're taking you from Illinois to California.