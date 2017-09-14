 Skip Nav
Disney
Is the $2,400 VIP Tour at Disneyland Really Worth It? We Asked Someone Who's Done It Twice
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Budget Tips
11 Things Not Worth the Money

Best Things to Buy at Target

10 Things You Should Buy at Target

Christy Palmer, an expert bargain hunter and founder of All Things Target, is giving us yet another reason to shop at Target — as if we needed it! She told us the inside scoop on some of the best things to buy at the store and offered helpful hints on how to save cash at Target by making the most of special deals. The next time you go, keep these tips below in mind.

Related
7 Fascinating Target Facts Ultimate Fans Don't Even Know

Best Deals on Items and Brands

Makeup: Makeup at Target is a great deal because you can use a Target coupon along with a manufacturer coupon. "I have often bought makeup for under $1 (or even gotten it for free) due to the fact that I can stack coupons," said Christy.

Personal care items: Target offers a variety of coupons for deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, soap, and more, and the store puts many of these items on sale pretty often, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Threshold home decor (Target exclusive): Many of the items from the Threshold brand are similar in style to some of the classic high-end stores but at a much lower price, and according to Christy, the quality is great too.

iTunes gift cards: Target may not be the first place you think of when you think of iTunes gift cards, but you can frequently find them on sale for 10 percent off, so wait for the sale, and get in on the deal!

Circo clothing brand for kids (Target exclusive): "I love the quality of their clothing," Christy told us. "The styles are always cute, and the prices are great. Pair them with a sale and a coupon, and I love the brand even more!"

Photo frames: "Pretty much all the photo frames in my house have come from Target," Christy said. "I love the styles and the prices — it's very easy to find frames on clearance for 70 percent off because they always have to make room for new styles."

Up & Up brand (Target exclusive): "I have found so many of the items in their store brand of the Up & Up line work just as well as the leading brands and a much smaller price. The Up & Up brand of hair detangler works perfect for my girls' hair, and it's much cheaper than the leading brand. I always pick up the Up & Up ibuprofen, cotton balls, and so many more household basics," she says.

Kids' bedding and room decor: Kids' bedding and room decor are often included in Target's special offers, and the quality and design are on par with much more pricey options elsewhere. "Target can do no wrong when it comes to children's bedding . . . This is a great department to find clearance items because the bedding styles and colors often change with the seasons," Christy said. "I have five kids, and pretty much all their bedding and room decor has come from Target."

Best Dollar-Spot Finds

Note cards and stationery item and small buckets/baskets: They are great for gifting and make for a cheap and cute way to dress up a gift for someone.

Holiday items: According to Christy, the dollar-spot section changes with the seasons and holidays, so there is always something new to discover every couple of months. When it clears out the old items to bring in the new, the store will mark down certain dollar-spot items to 50 percent off, and then 70 percent off — which means you might end up paying only 30 cents for them!

Image Source: Flickr user JeepersMedi
Join the conversation
Budget TipsConsumerismTarget
Join The Conversation
AnnaKirschner AnnaKirschner 2 years

Target store brand "Cisco" the worst store brand ever!!! Kids clothes fall apart after 2 washes. I make a point of never buying this brand. This writer lost credibility after her
statement!!!!

chelseapearl chelseapearl 3 years

Up & Up is often an extra 5% off if you use the Target Cartwheel app! Yay for savings!
Decor Inspiration
by Brinton Parker
How to Improve My Credit Score
Budget Tips
11 Ways to Boost Your Credit Score
by Whitney Bania
Cheap, Warm Lunch Ideas
Budget Tips
20 Warming Lunches That Won't Break the Bank
by Erin Cullum
Money Lessons After College
Budget Tips
4 Tough Lessons I Learned About Money During My First Year Out of College​
by Kathryn McLamb
Reese's Pieces Pumpkin Face Cookie Pizza
Food News
Reese's Releases a Pumpkin Face Cookie Pizza That ISN'T Pumpkin-Flavored
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds