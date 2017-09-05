The 1 Thing I Always Pack to Ease My Anxiety While Traveling — Besides Xanax

Even if you don't normally suffer from anxiety, depression, or panic attacks, traveling can bring about lots of situations that test your patience and stress levels. Because of this, I always make sure to pack a travel candle, no matter where I'm going or whether it's for work or for fun. I actually keep one, along with a pack of matches, in my luggage at all times so that I don't forget. After a long day of meetings, socializing, or sightseeing, lighting a candle can almost instantly calm you down and make you feel more at home, which is ideal when you're living out of a hotel while on a business trip or shacking up in an Airbnb during an international getaway.

As great as candles are when you're in your home, they can also be such a huge help for easing stress, anxiety, and homesickness while you're away from your home. And even if you forget to pack one, there are tons of opportunities to pick one up, either at the airport or by popping into a shop in whichever city you're in (I usually try to snap up a new one that is made by local artisans or has a scent specific to the place I'm visiting). See and shop a few of my favorites below!