12 Destination Spas to Visit in the US to Recharge and Relax

There's no better time than now to recharge and reboot — and meet your goals to start eating healthier, getting into shape, and treating your body more like a temple and less like a garbage dump.

If you're looking to make 2017 your best year yet — and finally feel like you're back in charge of your mind and body — then it's time to take a look at (and plan a trip to) these US destination spas. From a luxury dude ranch in Colorado to a secluded estate in Connecticut, these are the best places to recharge. We'll see you in the relaxation room.

The Mayflower Grace (Washington, CT)
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa (Vista, CA)
Mii Amo (Sedona, AZ)
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa (Rancho Santa Fe, CA)
Lake Austin Spa Resort (Austin, TX)
Canyon Ranch Health Resort (Tucson, AZ, and Lenox, MA)
Sundara Inn and Spa (Wisconsin Dells, WI)
The Lodge at Woodloch (Hawley, PA)
Lazy You Spa (Granby, CO)
Golden Door (Escondido, CA)
Gurney’s Montauk (Montauk, NY)
Miraval Resort & Spa (Tucson, AZ)
