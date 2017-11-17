 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Bestselling Travel Wallet on Amazon Will Organize Your Life, and It's Only $14!

Best Wallet on Amazon

The Bestselling Travel Wallet on Amazon Will Organize Your Life, and It's Only $14!

Whether you're traveling or constantly out and about for work, keeping your belongings in place can be stressful. For me, I feel like all of my things become one big messy jumble at the bottom of my purse. That's why I was really excited when I discovered the Travelambo Bifold Multi-Card Wallet ($14). It's currently the bestselling item in its category on Amazon.

So what makes it so special? For starters, it holds a ridiculous amount of stuff. The design includes 15 card slots, one ID slot, and two long zipped slots that will fit cash or even an iPhone. It also comes in 20 different colors — you name the shade, it probably has it. The wallet is made with synthetic leather that's easy to clean. Also, when you snap it closed, it's very slim, so it doesn't take up a ton of space. Basically, this little accessory is my dream come true.

On top of everything, the wallet is RFID blocking so it protects you from identity theft. It's hard to believe it's available at such an affordable price. If you need further convincing, 64 percent of buyers gave this item a five-star rating. Plus, it's available on Amazon Prime, so you can get it in as little as two days with free shipping. Would you consider buying this nifty wallet?

Travelambo Bifold Multi-Card Wallet
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Travel TipsOrganizationWalletsAccessoriesAmazonTravelShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Travelambo Bifold Multi-Card Wallet
from amazon.com
$14
Shop More
Sephora Brushes & Applicators Sets SHOP MORE
Sephora
Mini Deluxe Charcoal Antibacterial Brush Set
from Sephora
$42
Smashbox
HALO Hydrating Perfecting Powder
from Sephora
$49
Sephora
Eyeconic: Everyday Eye Brush Set
from Sephora
$39$19
Sephora
Two Ways About It Brush Set
from Sephora
$70
Sephora
Ready in 5 Eye Brush Set
from Sephora
$20
west elm Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
west elm
Framework Leather Dining Chair - Saddle
from west elm
$299
west elm
Stemless Glassware (Set of 4) - Gold Rimmed
from west elm
$32
west elm
Hex Side Table – Antique Brass
from west elm
$199
west elm
Souk Wool Rug - Ivory
from west elm
$199$139
west elm
Kasbah Wool Rug - Ivory
from west elm
$199$199
Sephora Brushes & Applicators Sets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
7 Genius Tech Gifts That Will Make Mom's Life Easier
by Macy Cate Williams
Sephora
Prepare to Freak When You See These 6 Deals From Sephora
by Krista Jones
Travel
10 Space-Saving Brush Sets For the Girl Who Always Overpacks
by Krista Jones
Summer
We Uncovered This Summer's Top-Rated Items From the Sephora Collection
by Krista Jones
Amara Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
26 Frugal Gifts For the Savvy Traveler — $25 and Under!
by Tara Block
Geek Gear
14 Cool Portable Speakers You Can Take Anywhere
by Macy Cate Williams
Cocktails
13 Cool Flasks For the Man (Who Loves to Drink) in Your Life
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
15 Gadgets Any Frequent Flyer Will Need and Love
by Kelsey Garcia
Sephora Brushes & Applicators Sets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thebluehydrangeas
inspirencelebr8
paintedbykaylapayne
ashleeknichols
Amara Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
turquoise_lifestyle
styleminimalism
turquoise_lifestyle
copycatchic
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds