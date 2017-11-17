The Bestselling Travel Wallet on Amazon Will Organize Your Life, and It's Only $14!

Whether you're traveling or constantly out and about for work, keeping your belongings in place can be stressful. For me, I feel like all of my things become one big messy jumble at the bottom of my purse. That's why I was really excited when I discovered the Travelambo Bifold Multi-Card Wallet ($14). It's currently the bestselling item in its category on Amazon.

So what makes it so special? For starters, it holds a ridiculous amount of stuff. The design includes 15 card slots, one ID slot, and two long zipped slots that will fit cash or even an iPhone. It also comes in 20 different colors — you name the shade, it probably has it. The wallet is made with synthetic leather that's easy to clean. Also, when you snap it closed, it's very slim, so it doesn't take up a ton of space. Basically, this little accessory is my dream come true.

On top of everything, the wallet is RFID blocking so it protects you from identity theft. It's hard to believe it's available at such an affordable price. If you need further convincing, 64 percent of buyers gave this item a five-star rating. Plus, it's available on Amazon Prime, so you can get it in as little as two days with free shipping. Would you consider buying this nifty wallet?