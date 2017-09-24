I wish I could tell you that the photos in this story are severely photoshopped. But after visiting the Canaves Oia Hotel in Santorini, Greece, I can confirm: the hotel is really that bright white, the sunset is that vibrant, and the Mediterranean ocean is that blue. I traveled to this hotel, located on one of the highest peaks in Oia, Santorini, at the end of last Summer. I had just gotten engaged a few months before, so it was the perfect romantic getaway for me and my fiancé.

Keep reading to see photos and learn more about this gorgeous space, perfect for an anniversary, honeymoon, or weekend away with someone who you love.