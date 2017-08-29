 Skip Nav
Try These Candlelit Adventures Around the World

Lighting can change the mood instantly, whether it adds a level of romance, terror, or something even more special. Turns out, there are a number of unique experiences around the world centered around candlelight, from Guatemalan cave tours to secret speakeasy parties. Though completely distinct in their own ways, each activity has darkness in common that makes them worth adding to your bucket list. Check out seven examples around the world ahead!

Yurt Candle Dinner (McCall, Idaho)
Flooded Cave Candle Tour (Semuc Champey, Guatemala)
Candlelit Pop-Up Speakeasy (London, UK)
Candlelit Yoga Flow (San Francisco, California)
Candlelight Cave Tour (Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota)
Candlelit Graveyard Tour (Nova Scotia, Canada)
Candlelit Ski Run (Wisconsin)
