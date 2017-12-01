 Skip Nav
78 Gifts For Women That Won't Break the Bank

Women can be hard to shop for sometimes, so we've curated a list of great gift items that won't empty out your bank account. From candles to jewelry, we have a gift suggestion for every woman in your life. Best of all, they are all $50 and under.

When you're done shopping for her, here's a list of affordable presents for men.

Boston Terrier stud earrings
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Vases
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Vases
Voluspa travel-size holiday candles
$32
from voluspa.com
Buy Now
jewelry box
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Hair Care
Space.nk.apothecary R+Co Tinsel Smoothing Oil
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Hair Care
marbled mouse pad
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Joss & Main Bath Accessories
Wayfair Culver Hanging Bath Caddy
$40
from Joss & Main
Buy Now See more Joss & Main Bath Accessories
Bloomingdale's Women's Fashion
slip Silk Eye Mask
$45
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Women's Fashion
Tequila Mockingbird cocktail book
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Glitter Macaroon Christmas Ornament - Set Of 3
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Seasonal Decor
Kendra Scott
Elisa Necklace
$50
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Kendra Scott Necklaces
LaLicious
Shower Oil Bubble Bath - Brown Sugar Vanilla
$28
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more LaLicious Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Anthropologie
Floral Oil Diffuser
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home Fragrance
Saks Fifth Avenue Lip Gloss
Smith & Cult Lip Lacquer - The Warning/0.2 oz.
$22
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Lip Gloss
The North Face
Furlander Faux-Fur & Jersey Infinity Scarf
$42
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more The North Face Scarves & Wraps
Kate Spade
Forever mine initial ring
$32
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Rings
Anthropologie Stationery
KT Smail Picturesque Florals Travel Wallet
$30
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Bloomingdale's Cups & Mugs
Sparrow & Wren Zodiac Mug - 100% Exclusive
$10
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Cups & Mugs
Sephora Eye Makeup
Makeup Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser® Makeup Remover Cloth
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Makeup
Nordstrom Tech Accessories
Recover Gemstone Iphone 6/7/8 & 6/7/8 Plus Case - White
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tech Accessories
pretty desk planner
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
American Atelier
Hello Gorgeous Paperweight - Metallic
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more American Atelier Paperweights
Urban Outfitters
Feelin' Myself Bath Mat
$34 $19.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Rugs & Mats
Urban Outfitters
Thank You for Being a Friend: Life According to The Golden Girls By Emma Lewis
$14.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
color-blocked chambray table runner
$35
from us.pehrdesigns.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Bar
Wine Pearls
$24.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Bar
Anthropologie
52 Lists for Happiness Journal
$16.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Desktop Books
peppermint loose tea
$11
from deandeluca.com
Buy Now
cat measuring cups
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
QVC Fragrances
Pinrose 7-piece Rollerball Fragrance Discovery Set
$43
from QVC
Buy Now See more QVC Fragrances
Swell
S'well Gray Malin Starmint Diagonal 17-oz. Reusable Bottle
$42
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Swell Serving Pieces
Kate Spade
Women's 'Idiom - Heart Of Gold' Bangle
$32
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bracelets
ring dish
$23
from odeme.co
Buy Now
Urban Decay
Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette
$29
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eye Shadow
travel-size manicure kit
$16
from shopncla.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
My Family Cookbook
$35
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
Rosebud Perfume Co.
Lip Balm Trio - Only at ULTA
$15
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Rosebud Perfume Co. Lip Products
calendar
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Serving Bowls
Cheeky® 8oz Porcelain Mini Bowls - White 4-pack
$15.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Serving Bowls
Anthropologie Tech Accessories
KT Smail Picturesque Florals Portable Power Charger
$30
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Tech Accessories
quick-drying mat towel
$38
from manduka.com
Buy Now
Pride and Prejudice coloring book
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
How to Read the Menu in France, Italy, and Spain
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Primula
Flowering Tea and Tea Pot Gift Set
$38.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Primula Kitchen Appliances
BaubleBar
Initial Bar Pendant
$38
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Necklaces
Asos
Mickey Mouse Embroidered Heart PANTS and Shirt Pajama Set
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pajamas
guide book
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Francesca's Key Chains
Pink Druzy Tassel USB Keychain
$14
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Francesca's Key Chains
Antica Farmacista
Prosecco Scented Candle, 9 oz.
$44
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Antica Farmacista Candles
Urban Outfitters
Magical Thinking Crescent Hanging Planter
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Target Frames
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Pressed Glass Photo Frame (5"x7") - Brass
$12.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Frames
Rifle Paper Co.
2018 Lively Spiral Bound Planner
$34
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Stationery
Kate Spade
Scallop Pop Top Mittens
$68
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Gloves
deep conditioning mask
$36
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bodum
Classic Chambord Copper 8 Cup French Press Coffee Maker
$74.99 $49.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Bodum Coffee Makers
Kate Spade
Women's Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
$32
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
truffle gift set
$34
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Deny Designs
Iveta Abolina For Deny Pink Summer Monogram Pillow
$44
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Deny Designs Solid Pillows
Juara
Turmeric Antioxidant Radiance Mask
$38
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more Juara Face Masks
faux fur booties
$30
from target.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Gifts & Sets
Himalayan Salt Foot Care Set
$45
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Gifts & Sets
glittery bobby pins
$10
from manemessage.com
Buy Now
Stowaway Cosmetics Beauty Products
Essential Eye Palette
$26
from Stowaway Cosmetics
Buy Now See more Stowaway Cosmetics Beauty Products
Anthropologie
Glimmer Ring Coaster
$6
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Coasters
Macy's Gifts
ban. do I'm Outta Here Passport Holder
$24
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Gifts
west elm
Agate Bookends
$24 $19
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Decorative Pillows
Anthropologie
Gold Polka Dotted Pot Holder
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Kitchen
Aldo
Nydiling Rose Gold Zip Wallet
$17
from Asos
Buy Now See more Aldo Wallets
friendship socks
$20
from friendshipsocks.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Wine Soaps - Set of 4
$28
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
BP
Junior Women's Buffalo Plaid Oblong Scarf
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Teen Girls' Clothes
World Market
Organic Herb Mason Jar Garden Kits Set of 2
$40
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Decor
six test tubes filled with salt
$40
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Storage Containers
Flavor Infuser Water Bottle
$15
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Storage Containers
camera lens mug
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Tipping Teacup
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
cheese kit
$25
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Earrings
Bedside Smartphone Vase
Holiday Candles
Book Jewelry Box
Hair Smoothing Oil
Mouse Pad
Bathtub Caddy
Silk Eye Mask
Book of Cocktails
Macaron Ornaments
Rose Quartz Necklace
Shower Oil and Bubble Bath
Scent Diffuser
Red Lip Gloss
Scarf
Personalized Ring
Travel Wallet
Zodiac Mug
Makeup Eraser
iPhone Case
2018 Desk Planner
Paperweight
Bath Mat
Golden Girls Advice Book
Table Runner
Wine Pearls
Journal
Peppermint Tea
Cat Measuring Cups
Perfume
Reusable Water Bottle
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenHoliday LivingBudget TipsHoliday ShoppingGift GuideHoliday