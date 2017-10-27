 Skip Nav
50 Affordable Gifts Tailored For Teens

Nothing feels better than when you give someone you care about the totally perfect present. The challenge to achieving that feeling is actually finding the ideal gift. Teenagers can sometimes be tricky to shop for, especially since they're going through so many major transitions in their lives. Lucky for you, we have found all kinds of affordable products that teens will adore. Check out all 50 of our finds for under $50!

Whoever Melt It, Dwelt It Pillow
$35
Buy Now
Styles' Style Mug
$16
Buy Now
iPhone Case and Notepad
$9
Buy Now
97 Things to Do Before You Finish High School Book
$10
Buy Now
Free People Embroidered Wireless Speaker
Crate & Barrel Stendig Calendar 2018
Kate Spade Agenda
Metal Photoclip String Set
Jewelry Stand
Tyler Triceratops Planter
Tattly Temporary Tattoo Set
Sorbus Makeup Case Drawer
Kate Spade Thermal Mug
Balloon Dog Ceramic Savings Bank
Desktop Ping Pong
World's Smallest Walkie Talkies
Calendar Chalkboard
Squad Glitter Frame
Hand Made Modern Embroidery Kit
Tooletries Pineapple Toothbrush Holder
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Personal Bank Organizer ($15)
Lava Lite
Sonix Rose Earbuds And Pouch
Fixed Gear Bike Pizza Slicer
Urban Outfitters Snoopy Grilled Cheese Maker
Diamond Glass Display Box
Urban Outfitters #OOTD: Fashion Flat Lay Coloring Book
Mobile Lens Kit
Modern Instax Frame
AngelStar Forever More Love Art Print
Pinch Provisions Pom-Pom Minimergency Kit
