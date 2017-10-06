 Skip Nav
Are you tired of racing out the door in order to make it to your holiday get-together on time, only to remember that you didn't bring a thoughtful hostess gift with you? Avoid this awkward doorway encounter by stocking up ahead of time. By picking up a small handful of goodies, all you have to do is grab and go this season. Whether you're going to be with a design-savvy crowd or a table of foodies, we have 22 presents that will not only stand out against a sea of presumably regifted wine bottles but are also all less than $25.

Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
$13
Buy Now
The Hungover Cookbook
$6
Buy Now
Mission Grove Fig and Honey Bar Soap
$8
Buy Now
Anthropologie Gilded Shapes Monogram Mug
French Macaron Soaps Set
City Map Glass
H&M Paper Napkins
Out-of-Print-Novel Matchbook Set
Urban Outfitters Adelphi 6" Planter
Liberty For Anthropologie Monogram Hook
Gianna Rose Atelier Dog-Lover Gift Soap
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker With Cork Grip
Hand Therapy Gift Set
Lauren Conrad Faux Mongolian Fur Throw
Project 62 Ceramic and Wood Planter (Small)
A Cookbook For the Hungover
H&M Metal Bottle Opener
Kate Spade Diner Stripe Kitchen Towel
Googly-Eye Planters
Aerie Que Water Bottle
Fig and Honey Soap
Animal Magnets
Urban Outfitters Half Moon Planter
Anthropologie Slivered Geode Coaster
Bath Salts
