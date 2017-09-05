 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 11 Hilarious Pet Costumes Are So Freaking Cute and All Under $15

Halloween isn't just for you anymore. Make sure your pet gets in on the action and pick them up an adorable costume this year. Dressing up your pet can be addicting because they look so adorable, it will be hard to stop taking pictures of them. Target just released a wide array of cute and affordable costumes that we're obsessing over. These top choices come in several different sizes so they work for both cats and dogs. Pick up one of these costumes and you'll love posting their photos all over your Instagram for everyone else to enjoy.

Pig Halloween Costume
$13
Buy Now
Boots & Barkley Chilli Pet Costume
$13
Buy Now
Unicorn Cat Costume
$5
Buy Now
Star Wars R2-D2 Pet Costume
$14
Buy Now
Minion Pet Dog Costume
$15
Buy Now
Boots & Barkley Grapes Pet Costume
$13
Buy Now
Mermaid Dog Halloween Costume
$10
Buy Now
Goldfish Hat Cat Costume
$5
Buy Now
Boots & Barkley Lion Pet Costume
$10
Buy Now
Supergirl Tutu Pet Dog Costume
$15
Buy Now
Cow Pet Costume
$10
Buy Now
Pig Halloween Costume
Boots & Barkley Chilli Pet Costume
Unicorn Cat Costume
Star Wars R2-D2 Pet Costume
Minion Pet Dog Costume
Boots & Barkley Grapes Pet Costume
Mermaid Dog Halloween Costume
Goldfish Hat Cat Costume
Boots & Barkley Lion Pet Costume
Supergirl Tutu Pet Dog Costume
Cow Pet Costume
Start Slideshow
PetsFallHalloweenTarget
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds