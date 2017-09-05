These 11 Hilarious Pet Costumes Are So Freaking Cute and All Under $15

Halloween isn't just for you anymore. Make sure your pet gets in on the action and pick them up an adorable costume this year. Dressing up your pet can be addicting because they look so adorable, it will be hard to stop taking pictures of them. Target just released a wide array of cute and affordable costumes that we're obsessing over. These top choices come in several different sizes so they work for both cats and dogs. Pick up one of these costumes and you'll love posting their photos all over your Instagram for everyone else to enjoy.