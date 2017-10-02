 Skip Nav
DIY
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
Travel
It's Illegal to Cross America's Second Tallest Bridge For Good Reason (but People Still Do)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Cheap Skull Decorations You'll Want to Keep Out Past Halloween

All it takes to set an eerie mood is a skull statement piece. Halloween or not, they add a cool and stylish element to any room. Whether you want to keep them around just for the party or make them part of your permanent collection, you'll love the following picks. Not to mention they're all $25 or less! See 12 of our favorites ahead.

Related
Yes, Amazon Has Released New Halloween Decorations! Here Are 15 Affordable Items

Desk Planters
Candle
Wall Decor
Piggy Bank
Ash Tray
Mantel Piece
Art Print
Statement Piece
Garland
Crystal
Vase
Statue
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween DecorHalloween
Join The Conversation
Geek Culture
49 Free Templates For the Coolest Jack-o'-Lantern on the Block
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Clown Halloween Makeup
Halloween
We're Emotionally Unable to Handle These Creepy Clown Makeup Looks
by Wendy Gould
Scary Disney-Inspired Halloween Makeup
Disney
This Makeup Artist Gives Your Favorite Disney Characters a Twisted Makeover
by Kelsey Garcia
Underrated Horror Movies
Halloween
The 12 Most Underrated Horror Movies of All Time
by Colin Geddes
Riverdale Group Costume
Halloween
The Easy, DIY Riverdale Costumes You'll Want to Rock With Your BFFs
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds