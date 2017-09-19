 Skip Nav
30 Wedding Favors You Won't Believe Cost Under $1

You're spending a lot on your wedding, so one of the easiest places to save some money is with your favors. Check out these cute ideas that barely cost a thing — don't worry, your guests will love them! Some are edible, some are DIY, and some are just unexpectedly fun. The one thing they have in common is that they are super affordable. It doesn't get much better than that!

130 Ways to Save Money and Still Have the Wedding of Your Dreams

custom mini soap favors
$110
pretty envelope like this one
$18
mini glass bottles here
$5
customized sugar cube favors
$45
These pretty printable recipe cards
$5
cute custom tea bags
$10
little boxes
$4
DIY Candy Buffet
Etched Mason Jars
Macarons
S'mores
Candles
Fruits
Water
Nuts
After-Meal Mints
Bird Seed
Matches
Chocolate
Soaps
Seeds
Spices
Lotto Tickets
Hot Cocoa
Glitter
Vending-Machine Capsule Favors
Olive Oil
Sugar
Recipes and Ingredients
Honey or Jam
Tea Bags
Sunglasses
Lavender Sachets
Donations
Marshmallows
Popcorn
Coffee Beans
Budget TipsWedding BudgetWedding FavorsWedding
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds