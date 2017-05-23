 Skip Nav


7 Genius Organization Hacks That Will Seriously Change Your Life
Donald Trump
Is Disney World Making a Major Change to Keep Trump Out of the Hall of Presidents?
Consumerism
8 Secrets From Amazon Employees, Including the Weirdest Thing Someone's Ordered
Travel
The Great American Summer Travel Bucket List

Clever Organization Hacks

7 Genius Organization Hacks That Will Seriously Change Your Life

We've seen some pretty amazing cleaning hacks that have forever changed how we tidy up, but we weren't prepared for the witchcraft that is this video. First Medium posted an original clip on their social page, Blossom, featuring seven organization hacks that blew us away. From folding shortcuts to storage tips, you'll take away at least one trick that you've never tried before. Using baby wipe containers to hold underwear? Genius! See it all below.




