7 Genius Organization Hacks That Will Seriously Change Your Life

We've seen some pretty amazing cleaning hacks that have forever changed how we tidy up, but we weren't prepared for the witchcraft that is this video. First Medium posted an original clip on their social page, Blossom, featuring seven organization hacks that blew us away. From folding shortcuts to storage tips, you'll take away at least one trick that you've never tried before. Using baby wipe containers to hold underwear? Genius! See it all below.



This Genius Life Hack Makes the Annoying Task of Putting On a Duvet Cover So Easy Related