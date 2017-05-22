5/22/17 5/22/17 POPSUGAR Living Gifts for Teens Cool Graduation Gifts 21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want May 22, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 12 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Let's be real — money is the laziest graduation gift one could give. Yeah, students like it, but you can do better. This is a pivotal time in a person's life. There's so many actual, tangible objects a graduate needs to set up their future. If you want to gift them something cool, we curated a collection of presents we know they'll truly enjoy. They're both useful and fun, so you're guaranteed to succeed. Get shopping! Related28 Things Every College Graduate NEEDS to Know Shop Brands Umbra · Kate Spade · Urban Outfitters · Fossil · CalPak · Le Specs · Herschel · Anthropologie · Cathy's Concepts 1 Umbra Twine After Time Photo Hanger Kit Allow the grad to look back on old times with this photo hanger kit ($25). 2 Scratch Map They can check off all the places you've traveled to with this scratch map ($26). 3 Kate Spade Scenic Route Car Applique Passport Holder Wallet Encourage someone to see the world with a cute passport holder ($98). 4 Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug This elephant mug ($16) is convenient because it has a little place to store your tea bag. 5 Helen Dealtry Floral Open-Dated Planner Who wouldn't want to use this floral planner ($30) all the time? 6 Fossil Q Wander Touchscreen Smart Watch Young professionals will totally appreciate this useful smart watch ($275). 7 Kate Spade Tea Kettle New graduates will need kitchen basics like this tea kettle ($50). 8 Kreafunk aHead Headphones We love the sleek, modern look of these headphones ($119). 9 CalPak Astyll Rolling Spinner Carry-On Everyone could use a good carry-on suitcase ($125) for trips. 10 The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small by Kath Stathers This bucket list book ($35) is so inspiring! 11 Le Specs Neo Noir Sunglasses Kick off Summer right with a nice pair of sunglasses ($59). 12 Urban Outfitters Bluetooth Speaker String Lights These speaker string lights ($50) are a clever decor element because they will play music throughout the space. 13 Sonix Cora iPhone Portable Battery A portable battery ($45) comes in handy when you're constantly on the move. 14 Ban.do 'But First Coffee' Thermal Travel Mug Whether the graduate is starting a new career or traveling the world, a portable mug ($18) will be necessary no matter what. 15 Herschel Novel Weekender A quick getaway requires a cute weekender bag ($85) like this one. 16 Anthropologie Perennial Water Bottle This colorful water bottle ($30) is perfect for long days at the office. 17 Urban Outfitters Letters To Open When This letter book ($15) is a sentimental gift that will be great for future life events. 18 Cathy's Concepts Monogram Jewelry Box Keep it personal with this monogrammed jewelry box ($40). 19 Wireless Speaker There's no better way to celebrate graduation than to pump up the music with a wireless speaker ($129). 20 Custom State Pillows A custom state pillow ($85) will always remind you where home is. 21 Urban Outfitters Palms MacBook Pro Retina Skin A laptop skin ($16) is a chic way to dress up your computer. Share this post Gifts For TeensGraduationHigh SchoolGift GuideCollege