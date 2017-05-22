21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want

 Skip Nav
Let's be real — money is the laziest graduation gift one could give. Yeah, students like it, but you can do better. This is a pivotal time in a person's life. There's so many actual, tangible objects a graduate needs to set up their future. If you want to gift them something cool, we curated a collection of presents we know they'll truly enjoy. They're both useful and fun, so you're guaranteed to succeed. Get shopping!

1 Umbra Twine After Time Photo Hanger Kit
Umbra Twine After Time Photo Hanger Kit

Allow the grad to look back on old times with this photo hanger kit ($25).

2 Scratch Map
Scratch Map

They can check off all the places you've traveled to with this scratch map ($26).

3 Kate Spade Scenic Route Car Applique Passport Holder Wallet
Kate Spade Scenic Route Car Applique Passport Holder Wallet

Encourage someone to see the world with a cute passport holder ($98).

4 Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
Urban Outfitters Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug

This elephant mug ($16) is convenient because it has a little place to store your tea bag.

5 Helen Dealtry Floral Open-Dated Planner
Helen Dealtry Floral Open-Dated Planner

Who wouldn't want to use this floral planner ($30) all the time?

6 Fossil Q Wander Touchscreen Smart Watch
Fossil Q Wander Touchscreen Smart Watch

Young professionals will totally appreciate this useful smart watch ($275).

7 Kate Spade Tea Kettle
Kate Spade Tea Kettle

New graduates will need kitchen basics like this tea kettle ($50).

8 Kreafunk aHead Headphones
Kreafunk aHead Headphones

We love the sleek, modern look of these headphones ($119).

9 CalPak Astyll Rolling Spinner Carry-On
CalPak Astyll Rolling Spinner Carry-On

Everyone could use a good carry-on suitcase ($125) for trips.

10 The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small by Kath Stathers
The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small by Kath Stathers

This bucket list book ($35) is so inspiring!

11 Le Specs Neo Noir Sunglasses
Le Specs Neo Noir Sunglasses

Kick off Summer right with a nice pair of sunglasses ($59).

12 Urban Outfitters Bluetooth Speaker String Lights
Urban Outfitters Bluetooth Speaker String Lights

These speaker string lights ($50) are a clever decor element because they will play music throughout the space.

13 Sonix Cora iPhone Portable Battery
Sonix Cora iPhone Portable Battery

A portable battery ($45) comes in handy when you're constantly on the move.

14 Ban.do 'But First Coffee' Thermal Travel Mug
Ban.do 'But First Coffee' Thermal Travel Mug

Whether the graduate is starting a new career or traveling the world, a portable mug ($18) will be necessary no matter what.

15 Herschel Novel Weekender
Herschel Novel Weekender

A quick getaway requires a cute weekender bag ($85) like this one.

16 Anthropologie Perennial Water Bottle
Anthropologie Perennial Water Bottle

This colorful water bottle ($30) is perfect for long days at the office.

17 Urban Outfitters Letters To Open When
Urban Outfitters Letters To Open When

This letter book ($15) is a sentimental gift that will be great for future life events.

18 Cathy's Concepts Monogram Jewelry Box
Cathy's Concepts Monogram Jewelry Box

Keep it personal with this monogrammed jewelry box ($40).

19 Wireless Speaker
Wireless Speaker

There's no better way to celebrate graduation than to pump up the music with a wireless speaker ($129).

20 Custom State Pillows
Custom State Pillows

A custom state pillow ($85) will always remind you where home is.

21 Urban Outfitters Palms MacBook Pro Retina Skin
Urban Outfitters Palms MacBook Pro Retina Skin

A laptop skin ($16) is a chic way to dress up your computer.

Gifts For TeensGraduationHigh SchoolGift GuideCollege
