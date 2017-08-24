3 Essential DIY Cleaners That Will Make Your Kitchen Sparkle

Say goodbye to harsh cleaning agents and hello to all-natural cleaning sprays that are just as effective (if not better) at eliminating dirt and grime. This DIY tutorial will show you how simple it is to whip up your own kitchen cleaners using some simple household products.

Distilled vinegar: to help cut through grease, eliminate stains, and has great antibacterial properties.

Baking soda: to clean and deodorize surfaces.

Castile soap: a vegetable- and oil-based liquid soap used as a natural cleaning agent.

Citrus fruits: rinds of oranges, lemons, and grapefruits consist of a natural property called limonene, which helps cut through oily residue and will leave your home smelling fresh and clean.

These products are not only safe and effective but will also serve as a big money-savers for those who are on a budget. For more on how to keep your kitchen spic and span, read on for recipe details.



Citrus-Scented Vinegar

Ingredients:

Mason Jar

Lid

Vinegar

1 grapefruit

1 lemon

Directions:

Step 1: Wash and dry the fruit.

Step 2: Using a knife, gently slice off the rind of the fruit.

Step 3: Place the rinds into the jar and fill the jar with vinegar.

Step 4: Seal the jar tightly and store in a dark, cool cupboard for one to two weeks.

Step 5: When ready, pour vinegar through a strainer to filter the rinds. Vinegar is ready for use.

Step 6: To make each of the cleaners, combine the ingredients as listed below.

Microwave/Stovetop Degreaser

2/3 parts water

1/3 part vinegar

3 teaspoon baking soda

4 teaspoon of Castile soap

8-10 drops of essential oils (lavender, orange blossom, mint)

Spray bottle

Floor Cleaner

1 cup water

1 cup vinegar

4 tablespoon of Castile soap

8-10 drops of essential oils (i.e lavender, orange blossom, mint)

All-Purpose Cleaner

1 cup water

1 cup vinegar

8-10 drops of essential oils (lavender, orange blossom, mint)

Spray bottle