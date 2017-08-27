Clean Your Dishwasher With a Baking-Soda Bomb

When your dishwasher isn't wafting the freshest scent or cleaning your dishes as it should, giving it a good cleaning may fix your problems. Instead of spending hours scrubbing, make these supereasy dishwasher baking-soda bombs that do all the work for you. Along with being eco-friendly, this just-about-free cleaning solution does an amazing job freshening your dishwasher while cleaning all those nooks and crannies that collect bits of food, harbor mold — and all that other icky stuff.

What You'll Need:

2 cups baking soda

3 tablespoons hydrogen peroxide

10 to 20 drops essential oil

Mixing bowl

Large spoon or ice cream scoop

Parchment paper

Sheet trap

2 cups vinegar

1 tablespoon dish detergent

Ceramic or glass bowl

Directions:

Start by giving your dishwasher a quick clean. Use a damp sponge to wipe around the door and along the bottom edges, and check the drain for any food bits, which is a bit gross but a necessary step. Now mix together the baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and essential oil in a mixing bowl until it resembles damp sand. Use a large spoon or ice cream scoop to mold the dishwasher baking soda bombs, and then gently tap out onto a parchment-lined sheet tray. The baking soda naturally scrubs your dishwasher, while the hydrogen peroxide cleans and whitens, and the essential oil gives your washer a fresh scent. Let the baking-soda bombs dry for several hours or overnight.

Fill a glass or ceramic bowl with the vinegar, and add your favorite liquid dish-washing detergent. Mix together, and place on the top rack of your dishwasher. Place one baking soda bomb on the bottom rack in the silverware holder, and run your dishwasher set on the hottest setting. Once your dishwasher cycle is complete, open and enjoy a sparkling-clean dishwasher!

