3-Ingredient DIY Natural Hand Sanitizer

For years now, people (especially parents) have been carrying around a little bottle of hand sanitizer in their bags. Hand sanitizer pumps can also be found in stores, public bathrooms, and offices. It is good that people want to stop spreading germs, but hand sanitizer is not always as healthy as you may think.

There have been studies that show some of the store-bought ingredients contain phthalates, which disrupts hormone production, and even contain triclosan, which could negatively affect our immune systems.

So, for all of those habitual hand sanitizer users and those who just want to be a bit healthier, we have a DIY recipe that will curb your craving. Check it out.