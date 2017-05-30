DIY Warming Rub For Sore Muscles

After a long day or a hard workout, soothe sore muscles with an all-natural rub that gently warms and releases muscle tension. Made with ingredients you have in your pantry and a few essential oils, the sore-muscle salve also makes a nice massage lotion. And it smells a whole lot better than the kind you can buy at the store.



What You'll Need:

Small saucepan

Small heat-safe bowl

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon beeswax

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

20 drops peppermint essential oil

20 drops eucalyptus essential oil

20 drops clove oil

Coffee filter

Strainer

Small bowl

Small sealable container

Directions:

Start by filling a small saucepan with water and finding a heatproof bowl that will fit inside the pan. You can also use a clean can for this step. Measure and add the coconut and olive oil to the bowl, along with the ground pepper and ginger. Bring the water to a simmer, and then let the mixture warm in the hot water for 20 minutes.

Black pepper and ginger are more than just spices! Both are warming ingredients and help with circulation, soothing sore muscles. After 20 minutes of steeping in the oils, add the beeswax, and heat until melted.

Place a stainer over a small bowl, and add a bit of extra help with a coffee filter. Carefully remove the melted mixture from the saucepan, and pour over the strainer. This keeps the ginger and ground pepper out of your smooth salve.

Now add the peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils. Both add a deep, soothing tingle to the rub and smell fresh and invigorating. We made our own clove-infused oil, which was added to the mixture, but you can find clove essential oil at most health food stores.

Carefully pour the warming rub in a small sealable container, and let set at room temperature for a couple of hours. Cap, and use when your muscles are in need of some soothing.

The recipe makes two ounces of warming rub that will keep in a cool spot for as long as it lasts. This sore-muscle salve offers a gentle tingle and is made for topical use only. Avoid using on the face and wash hands after application to avoid interaction with eyes, nose, and mouth.

Need more sore muscle relief? Head over to our Snapchat today to see how you can make a sore muscle bath soak!