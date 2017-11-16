This Weasley Sweater Wine Cozy DIY Is the PERFECT Gift For Harry Potter Lovers

Wine, Harry Potter, and the holidays. If these are a few of your favorite things, then this DIY will be right up your (Diagon) alley. In the Harry Potter books, each Christmas, Mrs. Weasley hand-knits sweaters for her children and Harry, so we came up with the perfect craft to bring that festive aspect of the series to life. These Weasley sweater wine cozies make the perfect gifts, party favors, or hostess presents for the holiday season, and they don't require any fancy spell work to make them look magical. Check out the easy DIY, and if you need more Harry Potter DIY inspiration, try making some Golden Snitch ornaments. See all the Harry Potter holiday ideas here!