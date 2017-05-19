 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Ultimate Dinosaur Travel Bucket List
Family Travel
Get a Sneak Peek at the New Universal Studios Water Park, Volcano Bay
Organization
34 Packing Hacks Every Traveler Should Know
Disney
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 22  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Ultimate Dinosaur Travel Bucket List

Ready for a roaring good time? Even if you're not dino-obsessed, the following places around the world still promise adventure, fun, and some pretty awesome photos. If you're more into the geeky side of our prehistoric friends, we've got museums and interactive exhibits for hands-on learning. Only down for dinosaurs when they're related to Hollywood? Then you've got to check out the Jurassic Park attractions. Even if you just want something for the 'gram, there's something ahead for you, too. See seven places around the world for dinosaur fun.

Related
50 Experiences Around the World Every Millennial Should Add to Their Bucket List

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationDinosaursBucket ListTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Harry Potter
The Ultimate Harry Potter Travel Bucket List
by Hilary White
How to Save on Baggage Fees
Travel
6 Ways to Save Money on Airline Baggage Fees
by Hilary White
What Are the Seven Wonders of the World?
Travel
The World's 7 Wonders Need to Be on Your Bucket List
by Nicole Yi
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Great Blue Hole in Belize
Travel
The Great Blue Hole in Belize Is an Unbelievable Natural Wonder Visible From Space
by Nicole Yi
Best Natural Wonders in North America
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
by Emilia Benton
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
The Best Travel-Size Products at Sephora
Summer Beauty
by Chinea Rodriguez
Best Summer Travel Destinations in the US
Summer
by Kathryn McLamb
Dinosaur Toys, Stuffed Animals, and Clothes For Kids
Kid Shopping
18 Dino-Riffic Prehistoric Finds For Your Kidosaurs!
by Rebecca Gruber
Best Travel Mugs
Travel
by Macy Cate Williams
Cliffside Restaurant in Swiss Alps
Travel
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds