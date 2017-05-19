The Ultimate Dinosaur Travel Bucket List

Ready for a roaring good time? Even if you're not dino-obsessed, the following places around the world still promise adventure, fun, and some pretty awesome photos. If you're more into the geeky side of our prehistoric friends, we've got museums and interactive exhibits for hands-on learning. Only down for dinosaurs when they're related to Hollywood? Then you've got to check out the Jurassic Park attractions. Even if you just want something for the 'gram, there's something ahead for you, too. See seven places around the world for dinosaur fun.



50 Experiences Around the World Every Millennial Should Add to Their Bucket List Related