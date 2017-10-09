If You're Not Taking Advantage of This Perk at Disneyland, You're Majorly Missing Out

You're standing in a seemingly endless line at Disneyland twiddling your thumbs as the minutes tick by. Why aren't you using those thumbs to flip through your phone? Because, at the worst moment, you lost cell service.

This exact scenario happened to me while waiting for Soarin' Over the World in Disney California Adventure (while I was trying to book my next Fastpass on Maxpass, no less!). Then I discovered a solution to my connectivity woes: Disneyland WiFi!

Both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure offer complimentary wireless high-speed internet access in select areas. Here's how to get it!

Locate the hotspots around Disneyland park.

Hotspots can be found here:

Matterhorn Bobsleds — South

Matterhorn Bobsleds — North

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurant in Frontierland

Rivers of America

Small World Promenade

Central Plaza on Main Street

Tomorrowland

Information Board on Main Street

Pirates of the Caribbean

Locate the hotspots around Disney California Adventure.

Hotspots can be found here:

Sarge's Surplus Hut

Pacific Wharf

Flo's V8 Cafe

Grizzly Peak Airfield

Carthay Circle

Paradise Pier

Paradise Garden

Hollywood Land

Grizzly Peak

Soarin' Around the World

Select the network.

Connect by choosing the "Disney-Guest" network, and then you're good to go! Even if you're not right on top of the hotspot, you should be able to use the WiFi just fine.