Attention Dog Owners! You Can Now Bring Your Pup on Your Disney Vacation

Pluto and Goofy will no longer be the only dogs you get to hang out with on your Disney vacation! Walt Disney World announced today that dogs (real dogs, that is) will now be allowed at four of its Florida resorts: Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Port Orleans Riverside Resort, Disney's Yacht Club Resort, and The Cabins at Disney's Ft. Wilderness Resort. These are the only Disney resorts, worldwide, that will be offering this pet-friendly program. Pets are not allowed at Disneyland or Disney World parks (with the exception of service animals), so this makes it much easier for pet owners to take a Disney vacation with their pup in tow.

You're allowed a maximum of two well-behaved and properly vaccinated dogs per guest room. According to the press release, here are some of the pup-friendly perks:

Easily accessible outdoor areas for bathroom breaks and playtime.

A "Pluto's Welcome Kit" upon check-in that includes a mat, bowls, pet ID tag, courtesy plastic disposable bags, puppy pads, and dog walking maps. (Plus, it even has a Pluto-themed "Do Not Disturb" door hanger so that hotel staff knows there's a pet in the room.)

Day care and other pet services are offered (for an additional fee) at Best Friends, an on-property, full-service pet care facility.

And soon they will be selling pet merchandise at the four pet-friendly resorts.

There is an additional cleaning fee for having your dog in the room, which varies depending on the resort. At Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Port Orleans Riverside Resort, and The Cabins at Disney's Ft. Wilderness Resort, it's $50 per night, while at Disney's Yacht Club Resort, it's $75 per night.

For more information, visit Walt Disney World's site here.