Pack Your Bags For the Caribbean Island You Haven't Heard of — Yet

Most people have never heard of it. Others confuse it for another Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic. To many Dominicans and the people who love the 290-square-mile island, that's not such a bad thing. Nicknamed the Nature Isle, Dominica (pronounced Domi-NEE-ka), with its miles of undeveloped rainforests (60 percent of the island), healing springs, and no major resorts, is like traveling back to the Garden of Eden.

In fact, in 1998 UNESCO designated Dominica's Morne Trois Pitons National Park a World Heritage Site. New flight routes are making Dominica even more accessible; catch a flight on any major carrier to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and take Seabourne Airlines directly to Dominica's Douglas-Charles Airport, or check out the offering from new affordable transcontinental dreamliner Norwegian! Fly directly from major US cities like Ft. Lauderdale, FL; New York; or Baltimore to neighboring islands Guadeloupe or Martinique (fares as low as $49 one way!). While there, get your fill of powder sand and beach-laying for a day or two, and then head over to Dominica on an hour and a half ferry ride, approaching from the sea like an old world explorer, totally setting the tone for your trip of discovery. Here's just a few of the things to discover on Dominica that'll have you packing your bags.