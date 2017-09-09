 Skip Nav
Harry Potter
Grab Your Floo Powder — There's a Harry Potter Halloween Boutique in California
Walt Disney World
First Time in History: Disney World Will Close For 2 Straight Days Because of Hurricane Irma
Disney
Try Not to Freak Out, but Primark Just Released Minnie Mouse Heels for Under $20

Earn Delta Miles With Lyft

You Can Now Earn Delta SkyMiles by Using This Popular App

People spend thousands of dollars per year to reach certain frequent flyer statuses. For instance, if you're a Delta fan, you need to spend $3,000 in one calendar year on flights and achieve 25,000 medallion qualification miles to reach Silver Status perks. You can earn SkyMiles in a few ways: by purchasing flights or by using your Delta SkyMiles credit card. But now there's a third option, and chances are, it's something you use on a weekly basis.

A Complete Breakdown of All the Airline Credit Cards a Traveler Can Choose From

Delta has partnered with Lyft to help you earn miles with every ride. Just link your accounts together at DeltaLyft.com, and voila! You'll earn one mile per $1 spent, and right now, you can earn three miles per one dollar spent on all airport rides — another incentive to take Lyft over a taxi. The points might be minimal, but every little bit can help you achieve a free flight or medallion status!

