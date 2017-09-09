You Can Now Earn Delta SkyMiles by Using This Popular App

People spend thousands of dollars per year to reach certain frequent flyer statuses. For instance, if you're a Delta fan, you need to spend $3,000 in one calendar year on flights and achieve 25,000 medallion qualification miles to reach Silver Status perks. You can earn SkyMiles in a few ways: by purchasing flights or by using your Delta SkyMiles credit card. But now there's a third option, and chances are, it's something you use on a weekly basis.



Delta has partnered with Lyft to help you earn miles with every ride. Just link your accounts together at DeltaLyft.com, and voila! You'll earn one mile per $1 spent, and right now, you can earn three miles per one dollar spent on all airport rides — another incentive to take Lyft over a taxi. The points might be minimal, but every little bit can help you achieve a free flight or medallion status!