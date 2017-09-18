 Skip Nav
Travel
This Clear Blue River in the Philippines Is Called "Enchanted" For a Reason
Career
How This Woman Retired at Age 32 — and Says You Can Too
Walt Disney World
39 Disney World Facts That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Incredible Geodomes in Patagonia Look Like the Escape We Could All Use Right Now

If you're looking for tranquility and an unforgettable travel experience, say hello to EcoCamp Patagonia. Situated in the heart of Torres del Paine National Park in Chile, this sustainable hotel features cozy geodomes powered by green technology.

EcoCamp Patagonia doesn't only offer unique accommodations, but also guided adventures. It would be a shame not to explore the spectacular surroundings, after all. You and other community members are led through the National Park in wildlife excursions and group hikes before sharing meals in the evening.

Guests have their pick between Standard Domes, Superior Domes, Suite Domes, and Suite Dome Lofts. The last three include their own private, fully equipped bathroom, while guests of the Standard Domes will have to share.

All of these rooms, however, would be fit for a high-maintenance glamper. Though the Standard doesn't feature in-room heating like the others, it does come equipped with a bed. By far, the best feature is the ceiling windows that allow you to stargaze before falling asleep.

The rest of the facilities include a Yoga Dome and Community Domes that consist of the Dining Dome, Bar Dome, a reading area, and an outdoor patio. All meals and beverages are included in your excursion package, which range from $434 to $5,084, depending on the type of adventure you're seeking (from wildlife safari to eight-day premium tour).

We don't know about you, but we're adding this one to our bucket list. See the awesome photos ahead!

Welcome Dome
Standard Dome
Standard Dome Interior
Suite Dome
Suite Dome Interior
Suite Dome
Suite Dome at Night
Yoga Dome
Community Domes
Community Dome Views
Reception Dome
Pehoe Lake, Torres del Paine National Park
French Valley, Torres del Paine National Park
Snow at Pehoe Lake, Torres del Paine National Park
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationChileBucket ListHotelsTravel
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
These 61 Map Tattoos Will Give You Major Wanderlust
by Hilary White
Disney Bucket List
Walt Disney World
Every Disney Fan Should Complete This Incredible Bucket List
by Brinton Parker
Prettiest College Campuses in US
Back to School
30+ Stunning College Campuses Across the US
by Hedy Phillips
Healthy Travel Guide For New York City
Travel
Heading to the NYC? Here's the Only Travel Guide You Need
by Michele Foley
How to Stay Connected While Traveling
Travel
by Aly Walansky
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds