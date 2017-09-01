 Skip Nav
17 Secrets From TSA Employees That Will Completely Shock You
10 Mind-Boggling Facts That You Probably Don't Know

There is so much we don't know, and a recent Reddit thread featuring the most mind-boggling facts just reminded us. Users contributed little-known facts about everything from outer space to crocodiles, and we chose 10 of the most surprising ones. Get ready to get schooled on things you'll probably never need to know unless you are on Jeopardy.

13 Fascinating Facts About the Ocean

There are over 200 dead bodies on Mount Everest.
If sound waves could travel through space, the sun burning would be as loud as a chainsaw.
Aluminum was once more valuable than gold.
Giraffes have the same number of neck bones as humans.
Crocodiles are biologically immortal.
Saudi Arabia imports camels and sand from Australia.
The longest English word is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.
The placebo effect will still work even if you're aware it's a placebo.
We've only explored less than five percent of the ocean.
When you read to yourself, your tongue and vocal cords still shape the words.
