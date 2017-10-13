Flight 666 to HEL Took to the Skies on Friday the 13th For the Last Time

Image Source: Flickr user Masakatsu Ukon

Feeling lucky today? The passengers of Finnair's Flight 666 to Helsinki — airport code HEL — certainly were. Several coincidences resulted in a superstitious person's nightmare when travelers found themselves aboard the plane taking off from Copenhagen on none other than Friday the 13th.

It's 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th and @Finnair flight 666 is getting ready to fly to HEL https://t.co/ZAB2dO7aof pic.twitter.com/9PHZmGAOdM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 13, 2017

The flight landed safely in HEL on Friday the 13th with no incident — and while this wasn't the first time the unlucky numbers aligned, it will be the last. Flight 666 has been running for 11 years, gaining popularity particularly when the travel date is Friday the 13th, which already happened in January of this year. But after 21 Friday the 13th flights, today's flight was its last. According to Finnair, its growing its fleet and changing the flight numbers at the end of the month. Sorry daredevils, you'll have to find other ways to tempt fate!