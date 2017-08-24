 Skip Nav
Inspiration
14 Winnie the Pooh Quotes That Will Make You Smile, Then Cry
Wellness
I Wrote Down Something I Was Grateful For Every Day For 8 Days, and Here's What Happened
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 Printable Adult Coloring Pages That Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

Life is hard. And sometimes the best thing you can do is put down your iPhone and . . . pick up a crayon! There are lots of benefits to unplugging and coloring, which is why it shouldn't be surprising that coloring books are all the rage among adults looking for a creative way to de-stress. Whether you've already jumped on the coloring wagon or you're just trying it out, at least one of these pages is bound to be just what you're looking for — so get printing!

Related
24 Pretty Bullet Journals to Inspire Your Own Design

Animals
Get the coloring page: Pug
Get the coloring page: Frog
Get the coloring page: Elephant
Get the coloring page: Owl
Get the coloring page: Fish
Get the coloring page: Giraffes
Get the coloring page: Cat
Get the coloring page: Mouse
Get the coloring page: Wolf
Patterns
Get the coloring page: Triangles
Get the coloring page: Paisley
Get the coloring page: Curvy lines
Get the coloring page: Flowers
Get the coloring page: Checkers
Get the coloring page: Cubes
Get the coloring page: Hypnotic
Get the coloring page: Petals
Get the coloring page: Hand lines
Get the coloring page: Circle loops
Get the coloring page: Various shapes
Travel
Get the coloring page: Eiffel Tower
Get the coloring page: Taj Mahal
Get the coloring page: Hollywood Sign
Get the coloring page: Japanese temple
Get the coloring page: New York City
Get the coloring page: London Bridge
Get the coloring page: Christ the Redeemer
Get the coloring page: Gateway Arch
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
PrintablesFreebies And DiscountsWellnessStress
Join The Conversation
Productivity
Here's What Professionally Successful People Do Every Day
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Beaches in the World
Summer
25 Breathtaking Beaches You Must Visit Before You Die
by Macy Cate Williams
Unreal Travel Destinations
Wellness
83 Unreal Places You Thought Only Existed in Your Imagination
by Emily Co
Things to Let Go Of
Wellness
37 Things to Let Go of Right Now
by Hilary White
Why Companies Should Invest in Employee Wellness
Career
Employees Say This Company's Perks Save Them "Countless Hours"
by Fairygodboss
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds