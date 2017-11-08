 Skip Nav
This Is What It's Like to Travel With an Invisible Illness
Harry Potter Fans Will Geek Out So Hard Over This United Kingdom Tour
These 9 Steps Transformed Me Into a Happier Person
14 Free, Fun, and Printable Wedding Mad Libs

Feel like you're in a rut with your wedding planning? Ask any bride and groom who has come before you — it can be a challenge to find a balance between keeping your nuptials traditional and finding ways to make the special day a bit more creative and entertaining for your guests. We've rounded up 14 wedding Mad Libs for you to incorporate into your big day. These various wedding Mad Libs are as fun and good-natured as they are aesthetically pleasing. In addition to that, they are so versatile. You can swap out your traditional RSVP card for a mini Mad Lib or have them available to distract guests during the dinner wait.

However you choose to use them, one thing is for sure: your guests will have fun and you will end the night with a plethora of memories unique to each and every one of your guests.

Advice to Newlyweds
We Say . . .
Advice For the Happy Couple
How They Met
The backside of the "How They Met" lib.
The Rehearsal
14 Free, Fun, and Printable Wedding Mad Libs
The Big Day
14 Free, Fun, and Printable Wedding Mad Libs
The Proposal Story
The Bridal Shower
Saying Yes to the Dress
I Do, I Do!
14 Free, Fun, and Printable Wedding Mad Libs
A Letter
Wedding Advice
Marriage Advice For the Couple
Love
A version without the "LOVE" logo, if that's not your style.
The backside of the lib!
