17 Gifts For Your Disorganized Friend Who Really Needs to Get Her Sh*t Together
We all have that one friend — you know, the one who always arrives to brunch 15 minutes late, loses her keys every other day, and can't seem to ever remember what day of the week it is. Although the disorganized friend is a staple of any girl group the new year is a perfect time for her to change her untidy ways and get things in order once and for all. Gift your frazzled friend any of these helpful items as a not-so-subtle hint that her resolution should entail getting neater.
ban.do Agenda Starter Pack
$22
from Urban Outfitters
Large Hand Carved Wood Gianna Desk Organizer
$40
Studio 3BTM Over-the-Door Organizer in Grey
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Wayfair Fran Wall-Mounted Organizer
$156.99
from Joss & Main
Clear 4-Drawer Cosmetic Organizer
$14.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Walnut & Steel Magnetic Jewelry Organizer
$75
from UncommonGoods
Merkury Innovations 4.8A Space Grey 4 Port Charging Station
$39.99 $24.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Richards Homewares Personal Hair Styling Organizer
$109.99
from Kohl's
