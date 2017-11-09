 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Gifts For Your Disorganized Friend Who Really Needs to Get Her Sh*t Together

We all have that one friend — you know, the one who always arrives to brunch 15 minutes late, loses her keys every other day, and can't seem to ever remember what day of the week it is. Although the disorganized friend is a staple of any girl group the new year is a perfect time for her to change her untidy ways and get things in order once and for all. Gift your frazzled friend any of these helpful items as a not-so-subtle hint that her resolution should entail getting neater.

Related
32 Gifts Every Organized Girl Will Obsess Over — $40 and Under
Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes
ban.do Agenda Starter Pack
$22
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes
World Market
Large Hand Carved Wood Gianna Desk Organizer
$40
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Desktop Decor
MANGO
Handbag organizer
$20
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Bags
Kate Spade
This is Life Jan-Dec 2018 Agenda
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
Studio 3BTM Over-the-Door Organizer in Grey
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
Joss & Main Furniture
Wayfair Fran Wall-Mounted Organizer
$156.99
from Joss & Main
Buy Now See more Joss & Main Furniture
Silver Hair Tie Bracelet
$26
from mariashireen.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond
Clear 4-Drawer Cosmetic Organizer
$14.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Makeup & Travel Bags
Dormify
Nanda Home Clocky: Alarm Clock on Wheels
$45
from Dormify
Buy Now See more Dormify Clocks
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Walnut & Steel Magnetic Jewelry Organizer
$75
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Reminders Travel Mug
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
AquaNotes Waterproof Notepad
$7
from myaquanotes.com
Buy Now
Tile Item Tracker
$25
from bestbuy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack Home & Living
Merkury Innovations 4.8A Space Grey 4 Port Charging Station
$39.99 $24.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Home & Living
Richard's Homewares
Richards Homewares Personal Hair Styling Organizer
$109.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Richard's Homewares Bath Accessories
Kate Spade
Dot Sticky Note Set
$20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Decorative Door Mat
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
For Your Disorderly Pal Who Refuses to Start Using a Planner: Agenda Start Pack
For the Friend Whose Desk Is Constantly a Cluttered Mess: Desk Organizer
For Your the One With a Hopelessly Messy Purse: Purse Organizer
For Your Friend Who Literally Never Knows What Month It Is: 12-Month Agenda
For the Girl Whose Bedroom Always Looks Like the Aftermath of a Hurricane: Over-the-Door Organizer
For the Friend Who Always Misplaces Her Keys: Wall Hooks Organizer
For Your Friend Who Always Steals Your Hair Tie: Hair Tie Bracelet
For Your Fellow Makeup Maven Who Always Loses Her Lipstick: Cosmetic Organizer
For the Snooze-Button-Loving Sleepyhead in Your Life: Alarm Clock on Wheels
For the Jewelry-Obsessed Woman Who Always Misplaces Her Favorite Accessories: Jewelry Organizer
For Your Perpetually Forgetful Friend Who Needs Some Friendly Reminders: Reminders Travel Mug
For the Scatterbrained Gal Who's Struck With Inspiration at Inopportune Times: Waterproof Notepad
For the Girl Who Starts Every Sentence With "Have You Seen My . . . ?": Tile Item Tracker
For Your Tech-Obsessed Pal Who Always Loses Her Chargers: Multidevice Charging Station
For the Friend Whose Bathroom Is Always in Shambles: Bath Accessories Organizer
For Your Companion Who Can't Seem to Keep Her Thoughts Straight: Sticky Notes
For the Girl Who's Almost Burned the House Down: Decorative Door Mat
Start Slideshow
Gifts For WomenHome OrganizationHoliday ShoppingOrganizationGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Urban Outfitters
ban.do Agenda Starter Pack
from Urban Outfitters
$22
World Market
Large Hand Carved Wood Gianna Desk Organizer
from Cost Plus World Market
$40
MANGO
Handbag organizer
from MANGO
$20
Kate Spade
This is Life Jan-Dec 2018 Agenda
from Asos
$45
Bed Bath & Beyond
Studio 3BTM Over-the-Door Organizer in Grey
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$19.99
Joss & Main
Wayfair Fran Wall-Mounted Organizer
from Joss & Main
$156.99
Silver Hair Tie Bracelet
from mariashireen.com
$26
Bed Bath & Beyond
Clear 4-Drawer Cosmetic Organizer
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$14.99
Dormify
Nanda Home Clocky: Alarm Clock on Wheels
from Dormify
$45
UncommonGoods
Walnut & Steel Magnetic Jewelry Organizer
from UncommonGoods
$75
Reminders Travel Mug
from etsy.com
$15
AquaNotes Waterproof Notepad
from myaquanotes.com
$7
Tile Item Tracker
from bestbuy.com
$25
Nordstrom Rack
Merkury Innovations 4.8A Space Grey 4 Port Charging Station
from Nordstrom Rack
$39.99$24.97
Richard's Homewares
Richards Homewares Personal Hair Styling Organizer
from Kohl's
$109.99
Kate Spade
Dot Sticky Note Set
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$20
Decorative Door Mat
from etsy.com
$45
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
BDG
'80s Denim Trucker Jacket
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Champion
Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt
from Urban Outfitters
$55
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Satin Slip Romper
from Urban Outfitters
$59$19.99
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Crepe Knit Backless Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$49$24.99
Urban Outfitters
Cooperative Straight Neck Gingham Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Joss & Main Furniture SHOP MORE
Joss & Main
Wayfair Come In My Pretties Halloween Doormat
from Joss & Main
$24.57
Joss & Main
Wayfair Aubrielle Dachshund Doormat
from Joss & Main
$30.99
Joss & Main
Wayfair Dachshund Salt & Pepper Shakers
from Joss & Main
$38.61
Joss & Main
Wayfair Charlottesville Upholstered Panel Headboard
from Joss & Main
$90.86
Joss & Main
Wayfair Belton Kitchen Cart with Wood Top
from Joss & Main
$149.99
MANGO Bags SHOP MORE
MANGO
Pebbled cross-body bag
from MANGO
$29.99
MANGO
Metal appliquÃ© bag
from MANGO
$59.99
MANGO
Straw Beach Bag
from Asos
$64
MANGO
Metallic Box Bag
from Asos
$26
MANGO
Quilted Duffle Backpack
from Asos
$55$16.50
Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
gift guide
20 Fun Under-$20 Gifts For Girlfriends
by Tara Block
Tech Shopping
13 Unicorn Tech Accessories That Are Mega Marvelous
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
Treat Yourself! 34 Gifts Just For You
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
33 Undeniably Cool Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Macy Cate Williams
MANGO Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Street Style
We Can't Help but Fall in Love With These Velvet Accessories
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Accessories
25 Bags That Look So Expensive, You Might Not Believe the Affordable Prices
by Marina Liao
Need Now
If You Like Fringe, You're About to Be Tassel-Obsessed
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Holiday Fashion
3 Festive Finds — and How to Put Them to Good Use When the Party Is Over
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Kate Spade Stationery AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
100 Chic Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything — All Under $50
by Krista Jones
Holiday Fashion
This Year's Chicest Holiday Gifts Won't Cost You Over $25 — We're Serious
by Rebecca Brown
Holiday For Kids
22 Cute and Useful Gifts Your Babysitter Will Love — All Under $50!
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
Thoughtful Gifts to Give According to Your Best Friend's Zodiac Sign
by Kate McKenna
Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Organization
13 Genius Items to Make Getting Your Home in Order a Breeze
by Rebecca Brown
Organization
Genius Storage Solutions to Make Your Bedroom Feel Larger — All Under $68
by Rebecca Brown
Geek Gear
14 Cool Portable Speakers You Can Take Anywhere
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jlinhh
thebrittkit
champagneandmacaroons
fitischic
MANGO Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styledbykasey
lauraadney
cobaltchronicles
just__becky
UncommonGoods Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplestylingsblog
liketoknow.it.home
jennacolgrove
styleanthropy
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds