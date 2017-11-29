Gifts For Organization
32 Gifts Every Organized Girl Will Obsess Over — All Under $40!
All her to-dos are written down. No stray papers are found on her desk. We all know that one organized girl who just has her sh*t together. So what do you give the tidiest person you know? Pretty and useful items that will help her live her neat life. We've found stylish gifts that we know she'll appreciate. So check out the 32 products ahead that are all under $40.
Message Board + Magnets SetBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Assorted Metallic Mini Soft Cover Notebook Set
$8
from Anthropologie
Fringe Studio Get On My Level Large Agenda - Pink
$38
Copper Wire Organizer Tray
$9
from Rejuvenation
ban. do Rose Parade File Folder Set
$14
from Anthropologie
2018 Fiercely Female 12-Month Wall Calendar
$16.99
ban.do Good Vibes Write on It Pens/Set of 3
$14
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Hammered Letter Sorter Gold
$12.99
from Target
Calendar Chalkboard
$29
Ban.do Sticky Note Set - Pink
$12
Mustard Gifts Cactus Cup Desk Organizer
$16
Carter Triangle Bracket Wall Shelf
$8
Skinnydip London Goal Digger List Notepad
$8
from Bloomingdale's
Set Of 3 Spiral Notebooks - Pink
$20
ban.do The Boss Hot Stuff Ceramic Mug
$14
My Awesome Week Note Pad
$14
from shoptiques.com
Sorbus Makeup Storage Organizer
$39
from HauteLook
Ban.do Agenda Starter Pack - Pink
$22
Wire Storage BasketBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes
Franklin Desk RiserBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Hexagon Glass Catch-All Dish
$12
Filled Clear Lucite Office Tackle Box
$36
from Dillard's
ban.do Hot Stuff Thermal Mug
$14
from Saks Fifth Avenue
