32 Gifts Every Organized Girl Will Obsess Over — All Under $40!
32 Gifts Every Organized Girl Will Obsess Over — All Under $40!

All her to-dos are written down. No stray papers are found on her desk. We all know that one organized girl who just has her sh*t together. So what do you give the tidiest person you know? Pretty and useful items that will help her live her neat life. We've found stylish gifts that we know she'll appreciate. So check out the 32 products ahead that are all under $40.

Urban Outfitters
Message Board + Magnets Set
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Poppin
Assorted Metallic Mini Soft Cover Notebook Set
$8
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Poppin Journals & Planners
"WTF Am I Doing?" Notepad
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Journals & Planners
Fringe Studio Get On My Level Large Agenda - Pink
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Journals & Planners
Rejuvenation
Copper Wire Organizer Tray
$9
from Rejuvenation
Buy Now See more Rejuvenation Home & Living
Anthropologie
ban. do Rose Parade File Folder Set
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Urban Outfitters
2018 Fiercely Female 12-Month Wall Calendar
$16.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Umbra
Pendant Triangle Scarf Organizer
$14.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Umbra Ceiling Lighting
Saks Fifth Avenue Journals & Planners
ban.do Good Vibes Write on It Pens/Set of 3
$14
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Journals & Planners
Nate Berkus
Hammered Letter Sorter Gold
$12.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Nate Berkus Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Calendar Chalkboard
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Ban.do Sticky Note Set - Pink
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Urban Outfitters Decor
Mustard Gifts Cactus Cup Desk Organizer
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Kate Spade 12-Month Desktop Calendar
$6
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Carter Triangle Bracket Wall Shelf
$8
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Furniture
Bloomingdale's Desktop Decor
Skinnydip London Goal Digger List Notepad
$8
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Desktop Decor
Kate Spade
Set Of 3 Spiral Notebooks - Pink
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Gift Boutique Prisma Jewelry Stand
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Cups & Mugs
ban.do The Boss Hot Stuff Ceramic Mug
$14
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Cups & Mugs
Knock Knock
My Awesome Week Note Pad
$14
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Knock Knock Stationery
HauteLook Makeup
Sorbus Makeup Storage Organizer
$39
from HauteLook
Buy Now See more HauteLook Makeup
Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Ban.do Agenda Starter Pack - Pink
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Urban Outfitters
Wire Storage Basket
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes
Urban Outfitters
Franklin Desk Riser
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Design Ideas
Brick Wall Cork Board
$38
from Dormify
Buy Now See more Design Ideas Decor
Kate Spade
Sketch Pencil Case - Pink
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Kate Spade
Acrylic Letter Tray
$38
from Dormify
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Trays & Platters
Urban Outfitters
Hexagon Glass Catch-All Dish
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Kate Spade
Filled Clear Lucite Office Tackle Box
$36
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Fringe Studio Grey Marble Planner Notebook
$12
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Cups & Mugs
ban.do Hot Stuff Thermal Mug
$14
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Cups & Mugs
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
