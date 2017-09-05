 Skip Nav
22 Thoughtful Gifts For the Grandpa Who Has Everything

If you struggle with what to buy your grandpa every time his birthday, a holiday, or Father's Day rolls around, stress no longer. To make your search easier, we shopped a wide array of thoughtful gifts that are both sweet and useful. Instead of getting an old cliched "Best Grandpa Ever" key ring, go above and beyond and surprise him with a cool new gift that might even challenge him to learn something new. So whether you want to get him a Fitbit so he can track his steps or a new game you guys can play together, we found a variety of fun choices. Shop these top picks that are perfect for Gramps.

Tile Mate Anything Finder
$25
AcuRite Weather Station
$42
Gant Premium Velour Bathrobe
$120
LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
$139
Apple TV 32gb
$150
Wooden Yard Dominoes
Fitbit Charge 2 With Heart Rate Tracker
City Map Glass
Tile Mate Key Finder Phone Finder Anything Finder
Baseball Stadium Blueprints
Scratch Map Deluxe
AcuRite Weather Station With Forecast/Temperature/Humidity
Brookstone Weighted Massaging Blanket
Pistachio Pedestal
World Market Glass Globes Succulents
Neiman Marcus Golf Socks
Williams Sonoma Fly-Through Bird Feeder
Gant Premium Velour Bathrobe
L.A. Imprints "Grandpa Bar-B-Q Master" Apron
Awesome Grandpa Color-Changing Mug
Chronicle Books Ticket Stub Diary
Joy For All White Cat
Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat
Apple TV 32gb
Personal Creations Grill-A-Tongs
Herbal Warming Slippers
Barbour Classic Tartan Scarf and Glove Set
Gifts For MenGifts For HimGrandparentsGift Guide
Gant Premium Velour Bathrobe
$120
