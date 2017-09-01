12 Easy Halloween Party Ideas For a Spooky-Fun Soiree

We know how it goes. You decide to host a small, low-key Halloween gathering, but before you know it, you have a party-inspiration Pinterest board a mile long with unattainable ideas. It's easy to get overly ambitious with all the picture-perfect parties you see on social media. But really, all you need are a few simple elements to create a spooktastic bash that your guests won't forget. Read on to get this party started, stress-free. Eat, drink, and be scary!